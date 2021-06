Miami Marlins vs Pittsburgh Pirates 6/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Miami Marlins (24-30) will battle the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-34) in Game 1 of a four-game series at PNC Park Stadium in Pittsburgh on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 7:05 PM ET. Miami lost a quick two-game set by a sweep versus the Toronto Blue Jays at 1-5 on Tuesday and 5-6 on Wednesday. The Marlins earned their sixth consecutive losses after a 3-5 defeat to the Pittsburgh Pirates in Game 1 of a series on Thursday. In the loss, Starter Elieser Hernandez gave up three hits and one earned run with no walk granted and struck out six batters of the Pirates in 5.0 innings pitched. Second Baseman Jon Berti scored one run on two hits while Center Fielder Starling Marte and Pitcher Elieser Hernandez added one run on one hit each in the losing effort for Miami.