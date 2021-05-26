The Energy Report: Taking Iran Into Account

The possibility of a quick Iranian oil revival is not something any oil company or producer should worry about as the market has already factored this into the price. According to S&P Global Platts, if the US removes sanctions on Iranian oil, there could be a possible return to pre-sanctions oil production of about 3.9 million barrels per day (bpd) next year. However, total Iranian crude production has been unchanged in the last three months at around 2.4 million bpd.