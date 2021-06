​​​​​THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Petrol, diesel price has again witnessed a hike on Monday. The price of petrol increased by 28 paise per litre and for diesel increased by 20 paise per litre. With this, the fuel prices have increased 16 times in the month of May alone. Thus the petrol price has increased by Rs 3.47 and diesel by Rs 4.23 in May. The spiking fuel prices have made the lives of people more insufferable who are already reeling under the economic downturn inflicted by the pandemic. — With Monday’s fuel price hike, the price of petrol in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs 96.21 and for diesel, it is Rs 91.50. Whereas in Kochi, it is Rs 94.33 for petrol and for diesel it is Rs 89.74.