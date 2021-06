TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, May 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police officials are searching for five suspects after a drive-by shooting in Taylorsville. “On Friday, May 7, there was a drive-by shooting at 1587 W. 4270 South,” said a Facebook post from Unified Police Department. “A 20-year-old was shot during this incident, she was in critical condition, but is expected to survive.”