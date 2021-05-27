Baseball, softball playoffs: Panthers get byes; Lions play for titles
Quakertown didn’t mind the wait. Both the Panther baseball and softball teams earned first-round byes when the District One 6A tournaments started Monday. In baseball, the No. 12 Panthers (11-9, 9-6 SOL) traveled to No. 5 Boyertown for a Wednesday second-round game. Quakertown entered districts by closing the regular season with a 3-2 win against Abington. Brandon Pierce homered and Trevor Hurst fired five strong innings in the “W.”www.buckscountyherald.com