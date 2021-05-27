Rural Awareness Inc. honors Philip Fleming with Hiram Deats Award

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleRural Awareness Inc., a Franklin Township, N.J. nonprofit, announced Philip Fleming as the recipient of the 2021 Hiram Deats Award. Fleming is a 21-year resident of Sunnyside. The Hiram Deats Award was created by Rural Awareness in 2000 to recognize Franklin residents who exemplify outstanding practices of conservation, agriculture or community service. It’s named in honor of Hiram Deats (1810-1887), a Franklin resident who manufactured plows and other farm implements that made significant contributions to 19th century agriculture.

