Rural Awareness Inc. honors Philip Fleming with Hiram Deats Award

Andrea Fleming, a 14-year employee of the Alamance Chamber, has been promoted to vice president of economic development. She will take over her new post starting Oct. 4. “I am honored and excited for the opportunity to lead the economic development efforts for the Chamber,” said Fleming. “I look forward to incorporating new initiatives for the Chamber as well as continuing the positive momentum of economic development success for years to come. I am grateful to be a part of Alamance County’s cohesive, cooperative team working on economic and community development.”

ALAMANCE, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO