Your diet can promote inflammation: these are the responsible foods

Boy, did I get a lot of good feedback on last week’s column. And my apologies for the ones I ruined their Dutch apple pie intake. First of all, I believe we can have our “forbidden” foods but we need to make sure it’s once in a while and not too much. I try to keep my sweet intake for one day in the weekend. When I was younger, I could eat sweets (especially my bowl of ice cream I enjoyed every night) and exercise enough and not gain weight or fat. That changed the day I turned 40 (almost 15 years ago). I was still working hard and had the same eating habits but noticed some fat that accumulated around the waist towards the back. I chose to give up my bowl of ice cream (of only two scoops) and things went back to “normal.”