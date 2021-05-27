Rugby notes: Summer flag program registration open

On Saturday, May 22, the Doylestown Rugby men’s team hosted North Penn to close out the spring season with a 96-7 victory. Try scorers were: Tom Capriotti (four), Brian Stella (two), Ryheem Powell (two), Bruce Dolan (two), Kevin Hockings (one), Colin Patrick (one), Matt Frederick (one), Sekou Harris (one), Eric French (one) and Joe Ferrara (one). Conversions were kicked by Dolan (three), Steve Kornock (two), Capriotti (one), Hockings (one) and Powell (one). Capriotti was Man of the Match and Stella was Hard Hat. North Penn had one try and one conversion.