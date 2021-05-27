CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

Rugby notes: Summer flag program registration open

By OP-ED
buckscountyherald.com
 2021-05-27

On Saturday, May 22, the Doylestown Rugby men’s team hosted North Penn to close out the spring season with a 96-7 victory. Try scorers were: Tom Capriotti (four), Brian Stella (two), Ryheem Powell (two), Bruce Dolan (two), Kevin Hockings (one), Colin Patrick (one), Matt Frederick (one), Sekou Harris (one), Eric French (one) and Joe Ferrara (one). Conversions were kicked by Dolan (three), Steve Kornock (two), Capriotti (one), Hockings (one) and Powell (one). Capriotti was Man of the Match and Stella was Hard Hat. North Penn had one try and one conversion.

www.buckscountyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
calu.edu

Winter College Registration Open

Students at any college may register for the online classes, which will be held Dec. 13 through Jan. 14. California University of Pennsylvania will offer online Winter College classes Dec. 13 through Jan. 14. Enrollment opens Sept. 27 for the session, which is offered during the break between fall and...
CALIFORNIA, PA
brightonco.gov

Youth basketball registration opening September 27

Registration for the City of Brighton’s 2022 youth basketball season will open Monday, September 27. The season will run from January 15 to February 26 for youth ages 6-12 years old. Teams are guaranteed one practice per week, but older teams may have the option for two practices. Additionally, some games may be played on weeknights because of reduced gym availability on Saturdays.
BRIGHTON, CO
rmucolonials.com

Prospect Day Registration Now Open

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - The Robert Morris University women's lacrosse team would like to invite all prospective student-athletes to Joe Walton Stadium for their annual Prospect Day!. The action kicks off on Sunday, October 3rd from 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM, with check in starting at 9:30 AM outside JWS, and is open to girls currently in grades 9-12!
MOON, PA
buttesports.com

Registration is open for volleyball, pickleball

Don Plessas returns volley during a pickleball match March 18, 2019 at the Civic Center Annex. (Butte Sports file photo) Butte-Silver Bow Parks & Recreation Department is now accepting rosters for a women’s volleyball league and a co-ed competitive volleyball league. The county is also offering open play for pickleball....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby Shorts#North Penn
yourvalley.net

Registration open for Anthem triathlon in December

Contestants can now register for a triathlon event at the Anthem Community Center in December. Athletes will suit up for the event, which includes a 400- meter heated pool swim and a 5-kilometer run to the finish. There is also a youth triathlon event for children ages 14 and younger.
ANTHEM, AZ
Kingsport Times-News

Registration open for Bays Mountain Bike Rally

KINGSPORT — Time to strap on your helmet, grab your mountain bike and head on up the mountain. Registration is now taking place for the Oct. 2 Bays Mountain Bike Rally. The family friendly event is for all ages and skill levels and is being held in connection with the 50th anniversary celebration of Bays Mountain Park. The deadline to register is Sept. 25.
KINGSPORT, TN
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Springs opens registration for upcoming recreational sports

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Springs opened registration for many upcoming recreational sports that are all listed below. If you would like to register go to their website and if you have any questions then contact the Recreation Department at (518) 587-3550 x2300 or recreservations@saratoga-springs.org. Basketball. Fall/Winter basketball program.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
phillylacrosse.com

Registration open for individuals to compete in the Bucks County Lacrosse Coaches Alliance Tournament to benefit underfunded youth programs

Registration is open for individuals to compete in the Bucks County Lacrosse Coaches Alliance Cup Tournament to benefit underfunded youth programs. This special event is being held on Saturday Oct. 23 (rain or shine) at the Bristol Township Municipal Fields at 2500 Bath Road, Bristol {Township} PA 19007. The event...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
96.7 The River

Registration for 2022 Grandma’s Marathon Opens Friday

DULUTH -- Registration opens Friday for the 2022 Grandma's Marathon in Duluth. "We're opening at full capacity. We're hoping to have the 20-thousand runners, the community support that everybody is used to, and we want to put 2020 and 2021 behind us and move forward with some more fun-filled Grandma's Marathon weekends."
DULUTH, MN
aicyellowjackets.com

Women's rugby routs Colgate in home opener

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts- The American International women's rugby team routed the Colgate University Raiders 90-5 in the program's home opener on Friday, October 1. The Yellow Jackets had 10 different athletes score including three by sophomore Suley Gurerrero. FAST FACTS:. Final Score: AIC 90, Colgate 5. Records: AIC moves to 2-0...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
buckscountyherald.com

CB South gets back on track

Brooke Hall and Lily Black scored a goal apiece to lift the Central Bucks South girls soccer team past Council Rock North 2-1 Tuesday in Warrington. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Titans, who are 3-5 overall (2-5 SOL) heading into Thursday’s home game against Truman. Taylor...
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Stingy D keys strong Titan start

1010111 looks like binary code. It’s actually the number of goals that the CB South Titans yielded in a recent stretch. Not surprisingly, the Titans (5-2-1, 2-2-1 SOL Colonial) have won five of those seven matches. “I think the guys – Aidan Davis, Eric Green, Dennis Cleary, Mike Monser, whoever...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

CB East tops CR South

It seems as though the Central Bucks East field hockey team has found itself. The Patriots notched their third consecutive win with a 4-1 triumph over host Council Rock South on Friday at Walt Snyder Stadium at Council Rock North in a Suburban One League crossover game. They had to...
SPORTS
buckscountyherald.com

NBA and McCaffrey’s Holiday Parade early bird savings end soon

Register now for Early Bird Discounts for the NBA (Newtown Business Association) and McCaffrey’s Holiday Parade. Highlight your business or community group by sponsoring and/or participating in the largest holiday parade in Bucks County. Early bird savings end Oct. 5. The parade registration/sponsorship deadline is Nov. 5. This parade in...
NBA
buckscountyherald.com

CB West places 4 runners in top 5 at Council Rock cross country Invitational

Central Bucks West boys cross country head coach John Mahoney is watching his team mature more quickly than he anticipated this season. At the recent Council Rock Invitational hosted by Council Rock North at Tyler State Park on Sept. 25, the Bucks had four of their five top runners finish second through fifth. Other local schools that participated were Central Bucks East, Central Bucks South, Council Rock North, Council Rock South, New Hope-Solebury and Pennridge.
SPORTS
buckscountyherald.com

Cairn women’s soccer coach sets program record for career wins

The Cairn University women’s soccer team won 5-1 in their Colonial States Athletic Conference (CSAC) opener against Rosemont College on Saturday afternoon. With the win, fifth-year head coach Kristina O’Connell became the all-time winningest coach in program history with her 34th career win, surpassing the old career wins record of 33 (the women’s soccer team became an official program in 1999).
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy