On Wednesday evening, the Southport Cardinals battled the North Central Panthers in the Second Round of the Marion County Boys Soccer Tournament. After 80 minutes of game play and zero goals, the teams moved into Penalty Kicks. Abawi Bawi and Bawi Hup both matched the scores from North Central to keep it tied at 2-2. After a big stop by Biak Thang in the third round and a goal from Albert Thang in the forth round, the Cardinals were up 3-2 heading into the final round. Following a goal by NC, Carlos Herrera calmly and confidently connected with the back of the net to give the Cardinals the victory!

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO