Medal winners from Saturday’s invitational, Tyler Vonroth, Isabel Riccardi, Victor Delgado, and Jaylin Romero (missing Mina Shaw). What a morning for the Nutley XC team at Garret Mountain this past Saturday. With the autumn season upon us, the Raiders and Raiderettes turned a lot of heads with a successful day at the Garret Invitational. Freshmen showed up, seniors left it all out there, and our coaches definitely got their steps in, as the races were rapid fire all morning long!

NUTLEY, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO