Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Toddler pitching a fit in public? Why you don’t want to use your phone or other screens to mollify him

By Lois M. Collins
deseret.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Lincoln throws a “terrible twos” fit in the grocery store, Stephanie Parkin will do her best to distract her youngest. But she’s not going to fall back on a tactic that’s all-too-familiar to most parents who have an out-of-sorts toddler. The cellphone stays in her purse. That’s not a...

www.deseret.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Toddlers#Toys#Baby#Cellphone Addiction#Watch Tv#Byu#The Deseret News#Screens#Parents#Tantrums#Husband#Emotion#Moment#Eye Contact#Smart Choices#Labeling Emotions#Boredom#Media Addiction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Brigham Young University
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Smart TV
Related
KidsPosted by
Red Tricycle

5 Reasons Why You Want Your Kids to Lose

My daughter’s soccer team trudged slowly off the field, sweaty and exhausted. They had been outmatched—and they had lost. You win some, you lose some, as they say. But sometimes you lose a lot, as my daughter’s soccer team did that season. (The losing streak was so bad that at one point a parent on the sidelines said, “Can we please at least tie?”)
Kidsromper.com

Why Your Toddler Is Suddenly Afraid Of The Bath

Julian is 18 months old, and my second baby. He’s had a rocky relationship with bath time most of his life. My first baby would splash for what seemed like hours in her little plastic baby bathtub, which I filled in the middle of my own adult tub. She used it well beyond her 3rd birthday, until she transitioned into a shower (with the help of her parents’ washcloth-wielding hands). So when Julian graduated out of the sink and was ready for a bath, we popped him into that same plastic tub. He splashed, he played; all was well at bath time.
Muscatine, IAMuscatine Journal

Walking to keep babies safe in Muscatine

On Saturday over 200 people participated in the second annual Theo Wolf Memorial Walk to promote safe sleep practices for infants. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, about 3,400 babies die suddenly and unexpectedly in their sleep due to either Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) or accidentally from suffocation or strangulation. Before the age of 1, babies should sleep alone in a crib or other sleeping place, including no blankets, pillows, stuffed animals or anything else. Babies should also sleep exclusively on their backs. The baby should also sleep only in a crib, bassinet, or pack-n-play.
Posted by
Fab Giovanetti

Why Your Phone is Not the Enemy

Digital detoxes, minimalism and boundaries are a big topic of conversation these days — something I feel strongly about, primarily but not exclusively because I have written a book on the matter.
ApparelWTAX

If your work clothes don’t fit after a year of the pandemic, you’re not alone

Lots of people experienced physical changes to their body over the pandemic—so if you have to head back to the office and your work clothing no longer fits you—you’re not alone. According to the Psychological Association’s latest “Stress in America” report, more than 42 percent of surveyed adults said they gained more weight than they intended to over the past 12 months, gaining an average of 29 pounds. Personal stylist Melicia Marx says as people get called back to the office she’s hearing new and longtime clients say they’re concerned about fitting into their old clothes. Marx says, “As it is, heading back to the office can feel like going from zero to 100 with little support. When you feel critical of your body, that just adds to that stress. It can make folks dread going back to work rather than seeing the positive aspects like reuniting with co-workers in real life, visiting a favorite lunch spot or meeting friends for happy hour.” She also says she likes to remind her clients of one of her favorite style mantras: You don’t need to change your body, you just need to change your clothes. The experts say if you’re purchasing new clothing be sure to take your measurements first, and compare them to the size charts for each brand you’re buying from, as size measurements vary across brands. (HuffPo)
Nashville, TNdadoralive.com

Why Aren’t You Investing in Your Kids?

Trust me, the more I thought about it, I wish that I could have offered a relatively simple answer to that question, but it’s just not that easy sometimes. Like most parents, we spend 18 years of our lives investing in our kids mental and emotional and physical well-being… but someone asked me recently why investing in my kids’ financial future wasn’t included way back when. I suppose it’s because my wife and I were just starting to secure our own financial future… so helping them learn to invest was at the bottom of the list and felt like a long ways off. In fact, it felt like just yesterday that I was taking naps or walks in Southern California with my oldest daughter, Ava.
Relationship AdviceADDitude

“5 Things I Learned from First Dates”

First dates are an absolute minefield for everyone, but as a man with combined ADHD who is fresh to the scene in my 30s, they are a bloody nightmare. I’ve been on a few dates lately, dipping my toe in the water and often coming out feeling like I’d just swam 100 miles. Don’t get me wrong. The women I’ve met were all lovely and it’s nice to meet new people, but as you grow older people’s expectations change. Dates start to feel more like job interviews than I swear they used to.
High SchoolDaily Jeffersonian

'You don't always know what other people are going through'

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Daily Jeffersonian will highlight a senior from the three area public high schools this week. They were nominated for a Senior Spotlight by their school administration. While a senior at Buckeye Trail High School, Marcus Masters drew the attention of school administrators with his behavior. In many...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
StyleCaster

The Best Screen Cleaners For Your Laptop, Phone and TV

Like most people these days, I’m practically always glued to my phone, laptop, and iPad. Whether texting, checking my emails for work, shopping online for a new pair of shoes, or browsing what’s new on my Instagram feed, I’m touching this device all day long. Because we spend so much time with screens, it’s only natural that they become the breeding ground for bacteria, smudges, grease, and germs. Not only does this buildup look unpleasant, but it can also make us sick.
Family RelationshipsThrive Global

Understanding the Secret Stress of Being a Mom

Many of motherhood’s challenges remain unseen and unacknowledged. Stay-at-home mothers give up careers and put their goals on hold to take care of their children. Working moms have to juggle both home and work responsibilities. In addition, there are societal pressures for women to be “perfect” parents. In a survey...
Posted by
Krystal Emerson

4 Reasons Why You Should Not Share Your Goals With Others

A man writing in a notebook with people whispering behind him.Keira Burton/Pexels. Many people struggle with achieving their goals, but one of the best ways to get past that is not to share your goal. As humans, we are wired to share and to connect with others. We want to feel like part of a community, so we tell people what our goals are to make them more tangible and real. But is this really the best choice? What if you don't reach your goal? What if it's an embarrassing goal that will hurt your pride or self-esteem?
Lifestylemorninghoney.com

Need A Break But Don't Want To Head To The Spa? 5 Things You Can Do To Turn Your Home Into A Heavenly Oasis

Getting out of your house and going to the spa can sometimes feel like an impossible task — whether physically or financially or both. Not to mention the fact that if you haven't had your COVID-19 vaccine yet, going to the spa won't exactly be good for your health. So, why not turn your home into a spa and take a mini-staycation? That way, you will wind up feeling refreshed and pampered without breaking the bank, feeling stressed or becoming sick.
Family Relationshipsromper.com

40 Instagram Captions For When Your Baby Meets Their Grandparents

Almost as soon as you find out that you are going to be a parent, the Instagram-worthy moments of your life become baby-centric. Your first ultrasound, baby shower, and the baby's arrival are all well chronicled on your socials. And the more you have to document, the more creative Instagram captions you have to come up with. I mean, you can’t just write “Best day ever” can you? (Actually, that one’s pretty good on its own.) The point is, having Instagram captions for when your baby meets their grandparents in your back pocket will help a ton when you're in the throes of sleep deprivation, but want to be sure to document the occasion.
Relationship Advicepastorhogg.net

If You Don’t Marry Him, You Are In Trouble

Farrah grew up in Jordan, where the law requires single women to set aside a small amount of money from each paycheck until they get married. Farrah’s father needed that money to pay for her mother’s cancer treatment, so he arranged Farrah’s wedding. “Farrah is forced to marry this man, who’s older and very radical Muslim. On their honeymoon, the abuse began,” Doyle continues. “This dear woman is beaten; she’s so depressed she wants to die. The only reason she doesn’t take her own life is [her] children.” Life was utterly miserable until the Syrian war started. “Syrian refugees are flooding into [Jordan] now, and she keeps running into this one woman. [The woman is] a very poor-looking refugee, but her face is shining, and she’s radiating joy,” Doyle says. “Farrah goes up to this woman and says, ‘What’s wrong with you?! Why are you so different? Why are you happy?’ This woman tells her, ‘I found Jesus. Do you want to know how He’s changed my life?’” She met with the Syrian woman several times, Doyle says. Through a series of events, Farrah came to know Christ as her Savior.
Mental Healththepowerofknowledge.xyz

Don’t Reject Your Negative Emotions, Use Them to Your Advantage

Accept your negative emotions, and take action to change things. We are constantly feeling emotions. It is the nature of human beings to react to events in the world in which they live. The psychologist Paul Ekman identified six basic emotions for human beings: anger, disgust, fear, joy, sadness, and surprise.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Do You Feel Guilty and Don't Know Why?

People often feel guilty but can't identify what they did wrong. One explanation is that they have become the object of someone's envy. Envy is wanting what someone else has. When a person becomes the target of someone's envy, it can create an uncomfortable, confusing feeling. If one is the...