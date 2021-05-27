Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Sidney track sweeps Bainbridge-Guilford

By Staff Report
Posted by 
THE DAILY STAR
THE DAILY STAR
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdWXT_0aCnHCyn00

BOYS: Sidney 91,

Bainbridge-Guilford 31

GIRLS: Sidney 56,

Bainbridge-Guilford 54

The Sidney track and field teams earned a sweep against Bainbridge-Guilford in Wednesday’s dual meet. The Warrior boys tallied 91 points while the girls finished with 56.

Sidney’s Kevin McEwan tallied four individual firsts in the meet, winning the 100 and 200 meter runs, shot put, and discus. His teammate Jonathan McNamara had three first-place finishes of his own in the 110 hurdles, triple jump, and high jump.

Ethne Degan led the Bainbridge-Guilford girls with wins in the 400, 800, and 1500. Sidney’s Emma Simmons took first in the 200 and long jump.

BOYS: Cherry Valley-Springfield 99, Franklin 22, Stamford 17 (Tuesday)

GIRLS: Cherry Valley-Springfield 105, Franklin 19, Stamford 4 (Tuesday)

The Cherry Valley-Springfield track and field teams were victorious in a tri-meet on Tuesday that also featured Franklin and Stamford. The CVS boys finished with 99 points while the girls tallied 105.

Allison Lennebacker was the top performer for CVS with four first-place finishes in the 100, 200, and 400 meter runs as well as the long jump. CVS also got a pair of individual doubles from Daphnee West, who won the triple jump and high jump, and Marijke Kroon, who took first in the discus and shot put.

Oskar Webster led the CVS boys with three firsts, winning the 110 hurdles, 400 hurdles, and 800. His teammate Andrew Oram notched a double with wins in the long jump and triple jump.

Sam Krum of Sidney won both the 100 and 200. Franklin’s Cole Ruff took first in the discus and shot put.

BOYS: Sidney 91, Bainbridge-Guilford 31

400m relay: 1. SID (L. Bowie, K. Wheeler, T. Wood, H. Argent-Lane), 52.2; 3200m relay: 1. SID (B. Chirico, C. Bacon, S. Bagley, C. Brigham), 10:11.2; 110m hurdles: 1. Jonathan McNamara (S), 17.0, 2. P. Finch (BG), 21.1, 3. K. Wheeler (S), 21.6; 1600m: 1. Colin Brigham (S), 5:17.0, 2. S. Bagley (S), 5:37.2, 3. C. Eberly (S), 5:48.9; 400m: 1. Logan Higginbotham (S), 1:05.6, 2. R. Parry (BG), 1:06.5; 100m: 1. Kevin McEwan (S), 11.8, 2. C. Dicks (BG), 12.2, 3. L. Bowie (S), 13.3; 400m hurdles: 1. Parker Finch (BG), 1:23.9; 800m: 1. Connor Bacon (S), 2:29.6, 2. L. Nordberg (S), 2:33.7; 200m: 1. Kevin McEwan (S), 24.7, 2. L. Bowie (S), 25.9, 3. P. Finch (BG), 26.2; 3200m: 1. Samuel Bagley (S), 12:34.0, 2. C. Eberly (S), 12:58.4; 1600m relay: 1. SID (C. Brigham, B. Chirico, C. Bacon, H. Argent-Lane), 4:14.7; Long jump: 1. Collin Dicks (BG), 17-8, 2. H. Argent-Lane (S), 17-0.25, 3. L. Nordberg (S), 15-11; High jump: 1. Jonathan McNamara (S), 6-0, 2. R. Parry (BG), 4-10, 3. L. Nordberg (BG), 4-6; Triple jump: 1. Jonathan McNamara (S), 41-2.5, 2. C. Dicks (BG), 34-10.75, 3. R. Parry (BG), 28-1; Shot put: 1. Kevin McEwan (S), 44-0, 2. J. Crawford (S), 43-10, 3. C. Prentice (S), 41-9; Discus: 1. Kevin McEwan (S), 123-2, 2. Gregory (BG), 119-3, 3. Wheeler (S), 95-9

GIRLS: Sidney 56, Bainbridge-Guilford 54

400m relay: 1. BG (S. Pruskowski, O. Nichols, M. Burns, E. Sprow), 58.4; 3200m relay: not contested; 100m hurdles: 1. Isabelle Briggs (S), 18.6, 2. A. Laboy-Diaz (S), 19.1, 3. Neubert (S), 19.4; 1500m: 1. Ethne Degan (BG), 5:41.7; 400m: 1. Ethne Degan (BG), 1:02.1, 2. E. Simmons (S), 1:03.0, 3. M. Burns (BG), 1:20.1; 100m: 1. Abdieliz LaBoy-Diaz (S), 13.7, 2. E. Neubert (S), 14.6, 3. E. Sprow (BG), 14.7; 400m hurdles: 1. Elaina Neubert (S),1 :17.7, 2. A. Laboy-Diaz (S), 1:20.5, 3. K. Davidson (BG), 1:23.7; 800m: 1. Ethne Degan (BG), 2:38.6; 200m: 1. Emma Simmons (S), 29.3, 2. E. Sprow (BG), 31.0, 3. O. Nichols (BG), 31.2; 3000m: not contested; 1600m relay: 1. SID (I. Briggs, A. Laboy-Diaz, E. Neubert, E. Simmons), 4:41.9; Long jump: 1. Emma Simmons (S), 14-0, 2. K. Jackson (S), 11-11.75, 3. S. Zaremba (BG), 11-11.5; High jump: 1. Olivia Nichols (BG), 4-4, 2. K. Davidson (BG), 4-2, 3. I. Briggs (S), 4-2; Triple jump: 1. Kira Davidson (BG), 30-2.75, 2. I. Briggs (S), 30-0.5, 3. E. Sprow (BG), 27-6.25; Shot put: 1. Abbey Delello (BG), 27-7, 2. VanKingsley (S), 22-0, 3. Zaremba (BG), 20-5; Discus: 1. Abbey Delello (BG), 70-8, 2. VanKingsley (S), 60-9, 3. Zaremba (BG), 49-2

BOYS: Cherry Valley-Springfield 99, Franklin 22, Stamford 17

3200m relay: 1. CVS (N. Diamond, G. Oakley, S. Webster, A. Lusk), 11:33.26; 110m hurdles: 1. Oskar Webster (CVS), 20.22, 2. J. Pressly (CVS), 20.28, 3. J. Mance (CVS), 24.75; 100m: 1. Sam Krum (S), 11.50, 2. A. Oram (CVS), 11.56, 3. M. Aramini (CVS), 12.07; 1600m: 1. Ethan All (CVS), 5:58.82, 2. A. Lusk (CVS), 5:59.7; 400m relay: 1. CVS (J. Mance, X. Valentine, J. Pressly, M. Munson), 58.8; 400m: 1. Jeffrey Bullis (F), 1:00.46, 2. M. Aramini (CVS), 1:04.09; 400m hurdles: 1. Oskar Webster (CVS), 1:14.89, 2. T. Campagna (CVS), 1:41.82; 800m: 1. Oskar Webster (CVS), 2:22.12, 2. E. All (CVS), 2:26.30, 3. J. Bullis (F), 2:29.30; 200m: 1. Sam Krum (S), 24.00, 2. A. Oram (CVS), 24.32, 3. C. Ruff (F), 24.55; 3200m: 1. Nathaniel Diamond (CVS), 12:36.71, 2. A. Lusk (CVS), 13:06.34; 1600m relay: 1. CVS (F. O’Neill, G. Oakley, J. Pressly, M. Aramini), 4:46.13; Long jump: 1. Andrew Oram (CVS), 18-03, 2. F. O’Neill (CVS), 11-00; Triple jump: 1. Andrew Oram (CVS), 35-01.5, 2. E. All (CVS), 25-02.5; High jump: 1. Gabe Oakley (CVS), 4-08, 2. F. O’Neill (CVS), 4-06, 3. X. Valentine (CVS), 4-04; Discus: 1. Cole Ruff (F), 123-10, 2. J. Olson (S), 115-08, 3. J. Mance (CVS), 98-05.25; Shot put: 1. Cole Ruff (F), 50-07.25, 2. J. Olson (S), 49-11, 3. J. Mance (CVS), 42-02.5

GIRLS: Cherry Valley-Springfield 105, Franklin 19, Stamford 4

3200m relay: 1. CVS (M. Aramini, K. Barnes, J. Jaquay, M. Huff), 12:13.41; 100m hurdles: 1. Haylee Taggart (F), 21.60, 2. M. Downey (CVS), 23.45, 3. D. West (CVS), 24.50; 100m: 1. Allison Lennebacker (CVS), 13.09, 2. K. Ogborn (F), 14.81, 3. J. Johnson (CVS), 15.00; 1500m: 1. Jaelyn Jaquay (CVS), 5:46.82; 400m: 1. Allison Lennebacker (CVS), 1:09.75, 2. M. Huff (CVS), 1:11.44, 3. D. Tryhnati (S), 1:22.80; 400m relay: 1. Franklin (K. Ogborn, H. Taggart, G. Ackley, J. Myers), 1:00.35, 2. CVS, 1:01.91; 800m: 1. Morgan Huff (CVS), 2:52.12, 2. J. Jaquay (CVS), 2:54.00, 3. D. Tryhnati (S), 3:25.91; 200m: 1. Allison Lennebacker (CVS), 29.60, 2. K. Barnes (CVS), 32.23, 3. K. Ogborn (F), 32.32; 3000m: 1. Meredith Wilson (CVS), 16:03.00; 1600m relay: 1. CVS (M. Aramini, M. Huff, J. Jaquay, M. Kroon), 5:18.43; Long jump: 1. Allison Lennebacker (CVS), 12-04.75, 2. K. Barnes (CVS), 11-08.5, 3. H. Taggart (F), 11-00; Triple jump: 1. Daphnee West (CVS), 23-04.25, 2. M. Wilson (CVS), 18-06.5; High jump: 1. Daphnee West (CVS), 4-00, 2. J. Johnson (CVS), 3-00; Discus: 1. Marijke Kroon (CVS), 77-05, 2. M. Mable (CVS), 74-03, 3. L. Lighthall (CVS), 51-05.5; Shot put: 1. Marijke Kroon (CVS), 28-10.75, 2. M. Mabie (CVS), 25-05.5, 3. L. Lighthall (CVS), 19-02.25

THE DAILY STAR

THE DAILY STAR

Oneonta, NY
966
Followers
154
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for THE DAILY STAR

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Sweeps#Bainbridge Guilford 31#Stamford 4 Lrb#Triple#Shot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
CVS
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday

Washington — President Biden on Thursday signed into law a measure that makes June 19, or Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Vice President Harris, too, marked the White House event with remarks and introduced Mr. Biden. The bill, the Juneteenth Independence Day...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats scramble to unify before election bill brawl

Democrats are racing against the clock as they try to strike an internal deal on a sweeping election overhaul that can unify their 50 members. The Senate will vote Tuesday on the For the People Act, legislation that is guaranteed to hit a Republican filibuster and fall short of the 60 votes needed to advance.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

House set to repeal 2002 Iraq war authorization

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday is poised to repeal the 2002 war powers resolution that authorized the use of military force in Iraq, a reversal that Democrats have been trying to enact for years. The White House said earlier this week that it supports the measure, proposed by Rep....