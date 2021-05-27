Sidney track sweeps Bainbridge-Guilford

BOYS: Sidney 91,

The Sidney track and field teams earned a sweep against Bainbridge-Guilford in Wednesday’s dual meet. The Warrior boys tallied 91 points while the girls finished with 56.

Sidney’s Kevin McEwan tallied four individual firsts in the meet, winning the 100 and 200 meter runs, shot put, and discus. His teammate Jonathan McNamara had three first-place finishes of his own in the 110 hurdles, triple jump, and high jump.

Ethne Degan led the Bainbridge-Guilford girls with wins in the 400, 800, and 1500. Sidney’s Emma Simmons took first in the 200 and long jump.

The Cherry Valley-Springfield track and field teams were victorious in a tri-meet on Tuesday that also featured Franklin and Stamford. The CVS boys finished with 99 points while the girls tallied 105.

Allison Lennebacker was the top performer for CVS with four first-place finishes in the 100, 200, and 400 meter runs as well as the long jump. CVS also got a pair of individual doubles from Daphnee West, who won the triple jump and high jump, and Marijke Kroon, who took first in the discus and shot put.

Oskar Webster led the CVS boys with three firsts, winning the 110 hurdles, 400 hurdles, and 800. His teammate Andrew Oram notched a double with wins in the long jump and triple jump.

Sam Krum of Sidney won both the 100 and 200. Franklin’s Cole Ruff took first in the discus and shot put.

BOYS: Sidney 91, Bainbridge-Guilford 31

400m relay: 1. SID (L. Bowie, K. Wheeler, T. Wood, H. Argent-Lane), 52.2; 3200m relay: 1. SID (B. Chirico, C. Bacon, S. Bagley, C. Brigham), 10:11.2; 110m hurdles: 1. Jonathan McNamara (S), 17.0, 2. P. Finch (BG), 21.1, 3. K. Wheeler (S), 21.6; 1600m: 1. Colin Brigham (S), 5:17.0, 2. S. Bagley (S), 5:37.2, 3. C. Eberly (S), 5:48.9; 400m: 1. Logan Higginbotham (S), 1:05.6, 2. R. Parry (BG), 1:06.5; 100m: 1. Kevin McEwan (S), 11.8, 2. C. Dicks (BG), 12.2, 3. L. Bowie (S), 13.3; 400m hurdles: 1. Parker Finch (BG), 1:23.9; 800m: 1. Connor Bacon (S), 2:29.6, 2. L. Nordberg (S), 2:33.7; 200m: 1. Kevin McEwan (S), 24.7, 2. L. Bowie (S), 25.9, 3. P. Finch (BG), 26.2; 3200m: 1. Samuel Bagley (S), 12:34.0, 2. C. Eberly (S), 12:58.4; 1600m relay: 1. SID (C. Brigham, B. Chirico, C. Bacon, H. Argent-Lane), 4:14.7; Long jump: 1. Collin Dicks (BG), 17-8, 2. H. Argent-Lane (S), 17-0.25, 3. L. Nordberg (S), 15-11; High jump: 1. Jonathan McNamara (S), 6-0, 2. R. Parry (BG), 4-10, 3. L. Nordberg (BG), 4-6; Triple jump: 1. Jonathan McNamara (S), 41-2.5, 2. C. Dicks (BG), 34-10.75, 3. R. Parry (BG), 28-1; Shot put: 1. Kevin McEwan (S), 44-0, 2. J. Crawford (S), 43-10, 3. C. Prentice (S), 41-9; Discus: 1. Kevin McEwan (S), 123-2, 2. Gregory (BG), 119-3, 3. Wheeler (S), 95-9

GIRLS: Sidney 56, Bainbridge-Guilford 54

400m relay: 1. BG (S. Pruskowski, O. Nichols, M. Burns, E. Sprow), 58.4; 3200m relay: not contested; 100m hurdles: 1. Isabelle Briggs (S), 18.6, 2. A. Laboy-Diaz (S), 19.1, 3. Neubert (S), 19.4; 1500m: 1. Ethne Degan (BG), 5:41.7; 400m: 1. Ethne Degan (BG), 1:02.1, 2. E. Simmons (S), 1:03.0, 3. M. Burns (BG), 1:20.1; 100m: 1. Abdieliz LaBoy-Diaz (S), 13.7, 2. E. Neubert (S), 14.6, 3. E. Sprow (BG), 14.7; 400m hurdles: 1. Elaina Neubert (S),1 :17.7, 2. A. Laboy-Diaz (S), 1:20.5, 3. K. Davidson (BG), 1:23.7; 800m: 1. Ethne Degan (BG), 2:38.6; 200m: 1. Emma Simmons (S), 29.3, 2. E. Sprow (BG), 31.0, 3. O. Nichols (BG), 31.2; 3000m: not contested; 1600m relay: 1. SID (I. Briggs, A. Laboy-Diaz, E. Neubert, E. Simmons), 4:41.9; Long jump: 1. Emma Simmons (S), 14-0, 2. K. Jackson (S), 11-11.75, 3. S. Zaremba (BG), 11-11.5; High jump: 1. Olivia Nichols (BG), 4-4, 2. K. Davidson (BG), 4-2, 3. I. Briggs (S), 4-2; Triple jump: 1. Kira Davidson (BG), 30-2.75, 2. I. Briggs (S), 30-0.5, 3. E. Sprow (BG), 27-6.25; Shot put: 1. Abbey Delello (BG), 27-7, 2. VanKingsley (S), 22-0, 3. Zaremba (BG), 20-5; Discus: 1. Abbey Delello (BG), 70-8, 2. VanKingsley (S), 60-9, 3. Zaremba (BG), 49-2

BOYS: Cherry Valley-Springfield 99, Franklin 22, Stamford 17

3200m relay: 1. CVS (N. Diamond, G. Oakley, S. Webster, A. Lusk), 11:33.26; 110m hurdles: 1. Oskar Webster (CVS), 20.22, 2. J. Pressly (CVS), 20.28, 3. J. Mance (CVS), 24.75; 100m: 1. Sam Krum (S), 11.50, 2. A. Oram (CVS), 11.56, 3. M. Aramini (CVS), 12.07; 1600m: 1. Ethan All (CVS), 5:58.82, 2. A. Lusk (CVS), 5:59.7; 400m relay: 1. CVS (J. Mance, X. Valentine, J. Pressly, M. Munson), 58.8; 400m: 1. Jeffrey Bullis (F), 1:00.46, 2. M. Aramini (CVS), 1:04.09; 400m hurdles: 1. Oskar Webster (CVS), 1:14.89, 2. T. Campagna (CVS), 1:41.82; 800m: 1. Oskar Webster (CVS), 2:22.12, 2. E. All (CVS), 2:26.30, 3. J. Bullis (F), 2:29.30; 200m: 1. Sam Krum (S), 24.00, 2. A. Oram (CVS), 24.32, 3. C. Ruff (F), 24.55; 3200m: 1. Nathaniel Diamond (CVS), 12:36.71, 2. A. Lusk (CVS), 13:06.34; 1600m relay: 1. CVS (F. O’Neill, G. Oakley, J. Pressly, M. Aramini), 4:46.13; Long jump: 1. Andrew Oram (CVS), 18-03, 2. F. O’Neill (CVS), 11-00; Triple jump: 1. Andrew Oram (CVS), 35-01.5, 2. E. All (CVS), 25-02.5; High jump: 1. Gabe Oakley (CVS), 4-08, 2. F. O’Neill (CVS), 4-06, 3. X. Valentine (CVS), 4-04; Discus: 1. Cole Ruff (F), 123-10, 2. J. Olson (S), 115-08, 3. J. Mance (CVS), 98-05.25; Shot put: 1. Cole Ruff (F), 50-07.25, 2. J. Olson (S), 49-11, 3. J. Mance (CVS), 42-02.5

GIRLS: Cherry Valley-Springfield 105, Franklin 19, Stamford 4

3200m relay: 1. CVS (M. Aramini, K. Barnes, J. Jaquay, M. Huff), 12:13.41; 100m hurdles: 1. Haylee Taggart (F), 21.60, 2. M. Downey (CVS), 23.45, 3. D. West (CVS), 24.50; 100m: 1. Allison Lennebacker (CVS), 13.09, 2. K. Ogborn (F), 14.81, 3. J. Johnson (CVS), 15.00; 1500m: 1. Jaelyn Jaquay (CVS), 5:46.82; 400m: 1. Allison Lennebacker (CVS), 1:09.75, 2. M. Huff (CVS), 1:11.44, 3. D. Tryhnati (S), 1:22.80; 400m relay: 1. Franklin (K. Ogborn, H. Taggart, G. Ackley, J. Myers), 1:00.35, 2. CVS, 1:01.91; 800m: 1. Morgan Huff (CVS), 2:52.12, 2. J. Jaquay (CVS), 2:54.00, 3. D. Tryhnati (S), 3:25.91; 200m: 1. Allison Lennebacker (CVS), 29.60, 2. K. Barnes (CVS), 32.23, 3. K. Ogborn (F), 32.32; 3000m: 1. Meredith Wilson (CVS), 16:03.00; 1600m relay: 1. CVS (M. Aramini, M. Huff, J. Jaquay, M. Kroon), 5:18.43; Long jump: 1. Allison Lennebacker (CVS), 12-04.75, 2. K. Barnes (CVS), 11-08.5, 3. H. Taggart (F), 11-00; Triple jump: 1. Daphnee West (CVS), 23-04.25, 2. M. Wilson (CVS), 18-06.5; High jump: 1. Daphnee West (CVS), 4-00, 2. J. Johnson (CVS), 3-00; Discus: 1. Marijke Kroon (CVS), 77-05, 2. M. Mable (CVS), 74-03, 3. L. Lighthall (CVS), 51-05.5; Shot put: 1. Marijke Kroon (CVS), 28-10.75, 2. M. Mabie (CVS), 25-05.5, 3. L. Lighthall (CVS), 19-02.25