SCORE Bucks County sets three webinars in June

MENDOCINO Co., 5/30/21 — There’s been a lot of different conversations happening about cannabis in Mendocino over the last couple months, many involving discussion of state requirements, environmental impacts, and what exactly has been going on with the county’s existing cannabis permit program. There a number of changes are being proposed for what’s known as the county’s “phase three” of the cannabis cultivation permit program, changes approved for the county’s code enforcement program, and supervisors have been discussing which applications are being rejected any why, when exactly the “portal” might open and who would use it, what should happen with cannabis tax revenue and state equity funds, cannabis farm tour requirements, and much more.