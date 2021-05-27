Cancel
Salem, NH

Salem standout Ahlers wreaks havoc with stolen base

By High School Baseball David Willis
The Eagle-Tribune
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong before he steps to the plate, Salem’s Tommy Ahlers is studying the opposing pitcher. That’s because, however he reaches base, Ahlers is going to run. “Before my at-bat, I watch the pitcher and make sure I know his movements,” he said. “I want to make sure I can read the pitcher and have his timing down. I make sure I know every inch of his windup. That’s because, when I’m on base, I’m going to steal bases. There’s nothing like a stolen base. It’s like I’m stealing something from the other team.”

www.eagletribune.com
Exeter, NH
Salem, NH
New Hampshire State
Windham, NH
Merrimack, NH
The Derry News

SLIDESHOW: Pinkerton Volleyball Action

CARL RUSSO PHOTOS: The Salem Blue Devils defeated the Pinkerton Astros three games to one in volleyball action on Wednesday, April 20. Kills: P — Wil Mills 9; S — Matt McCloskey 16, Brandon Hebert 13. Blocks: P — Tate Thompson 7; S — Nathan Sullivan 1. Assists: P — Lucas Lizotte 24; S — Kai Esker-Greenhalge 33. Service points (aces): S — Torin Terry 11 (2). Digs: P — Alden Hirsch 11; S — Tyler Valerio 9.
Salem, NHUnion Leader

High School Roundup: Merrimack boys lacrosse team tops Salem

Jason Hostler scored four goals and Matthew Todd added three to lead the Merrimack High boys lacrosse team past Salem 12-10 on Tuesday. Todd added three assists, Hostler one. The Tomahawks also received contributions from Shea Goodwin (one goal, one assist), Kyle Dunn (two goals, one assist), and Jackson Forbes and Connor Lanigan, who had one goal each. Cam Wheeler played well on defense and goalie Alex Griffin made five saves for Merrimack.