Salem standout Ahlers wreaks havoc with stolen base
Long before he steps to the plate, Salem’s Tommy Ahlers is studying the opposing pitcher. That’s because, however he reaches base, Ahlers is going to run. “Before my at-bat, I watch the pitcher and make sure I know his movements,” he said. “I want to make sure I can read the pitcher and have his timing down. I make sure I know every inch of his windup. That’s because, when I’m on base, I’m going to steal bases. There’s nothing like a stolen base. It’s like I’m stealing something from the other team.”www.eagletribune.com