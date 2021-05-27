Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newtown, PA

Newtown physical therapy practice marks 15th anniversary

By OP-ED
buckscountyherald.com
 14 days ago

Mulligan Physical Therapy of Newtown, marks its 15th anniversary this month and is celebrating this milestone throughout the year. Physical therapist Brain A. Mulligan founded the practice in 2006 with the goal of providing the area’s best, most comprehensive care by offering patients more time, attention, and flexibility than other facilities. Over the years, he has grown the clinic while keeping it small and specialized enough to intently focus on each and every client as an individual.

www.buckscountyherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newtown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telehealth#Covid 19#Health Care#Mulligan Physical Therapy#Medicine Award#Treatments#Function#Flexibility#Gratitude#Progress#Approach#Time#Doors#Finalist#Client
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
New Britain, PAbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Corinne Sikora Wellness & Support Center partners with Organnons to offer nutrition, food to cancer patients

Main St. Missions, the nonprofit that supports the Corinne Sikora Wellness and Support Center, has secured a partnership with Organnons Natural Market, to provide healthy nutritional offerings at the to patients receiving treatment at the center. The Corinne Sikora Wellness and Support Center is a 5,000-square-foot cancer center dedicated to...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Nearly half of Pa. adults fully vaccinated: COVID-19 update

About 49% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state department of health said in its daily update on Monday. That equals about 4.2 million people, the department said. The department further said about 5.9 million in Pennsylvania have received at least one dose. Pennsylvania’s proportion of residents who have received at least one dose is the ninth highest in the United States.
Bucks County, PAbuckscountyherald.com

Palisades School District is partnering with AMI to offer a vaccination clinic

The Palisades School District is partnering with AMI, the company that has vaccinated over 120K people in Bucks County so far, to offer a vaccination clinic (Pfizer vaccine) at two of our schools on Wednesday, May19th (shot #1) and Tuesday, June 8th (shot #2). The clinics will be held at Palisades Middle School and Palisades High School on those dates. The vaccines are being offered at no charge to:
Bucks County, PAbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Bucks for Kids receives $1,400 donation from Makefield Women’s Association

Bucks for Kids was presented a $1,400 donation from Makefield Women’s Association. Although the organization could not hold its annual Designer Bag Bingo, members rallied together and raised money in other ways for distribution to the charitable organization. With the Makefield Women’s Association contribution, kids and teens served by Bucks...
Bucks County, PAtheintell.com

YMCA of Bucks County announces completion of expanded Doylestown facility

The YMCA of Bucks County in Doylestown recently celebrated the completion of the facility’s expansion that added nearly 12,000 square feet to the fitness center. The 17-month project added a large spin room, additional program space, universal locker room and 6,000-square-foot second floor. It included a new HVAC system, UV-C air-sanitizing units, no-touch doors, and additional touch-free water bottle fillers to address current COVID-19 safety concerns.
Bucks County, PAbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Central Bucks changes outdoor mask rules , considers graduations

Central Bucks School District has eased masking rules for students at recess and physical education classes with more changes to come at the end of the month. The school board approved several changes in its health and safety plan Tuesday in response to news that the state would be lifting most coronavirus restrictions at the end of May.
Bucks County, PAbuckscountycouriertimes.com

12 local students honored by DAR Washington Crossing Chapter

The Washington Crossing Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recognized local students at its annual Youth Awards Ceremony held virtually April 17. Two Eagle Scouts from Bucks County Council Troop 29, of Newtown, received the DAR Community Service Award in recognition of their troop leadership and respective Eagle Scout projects.
Norristown, PAbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Wisler Pearlstine marks 75 years with new Wisler Pearlstine Charitable Fund

The Wisler Pearlstine firm was founded on April 2, 1945, just as World War II was ending. Paul Wisler, Raymond Pearlstine, Leonard Talone, Morris Gerber, and four legal assistants opened a law practice in Norristown, Montgomery County. Seventy-five years later, the firm now employs 39 attorneys and nearly 30 office...
Newtown, PAnonahoodnews.com

Lake Nona Performance Club Partners With InClubGolf to Open Premier Indoor Training Experience

Hervey Lavoie, architect as well as founder and president of InClub Golf, has been asked countless times by the sports club industry to create golf training centers within their clubs. With six years of concept development and successful operation, InClubGolf has operated successfully at the Newtown Athletic Club, one of the top five athletic clubs in the nation located in Newtown, Pennsylvania. Lucky for Lake Nona residents, the up-and-coming Lake Nona Performance Club (LNPC) will create a premier indoor performance training center for all golfers, regardless of age and skill level, in partnership with InClubGolf. Through this partnership, InClubGolf is now bringing its premier indoor golf experience to the Southeast for the first time.
Philadelphia, PAHoly Family University

Class of 2021 and 2020 Commencement Ceremonies This Weekend

Holy Family University will celebrate graduates with commencement ceremonies at the undergraduate and graduate levels on May 15-16, 2021. This year's Commencement ceremonies will recognize the Class of 2021, consisting of 417 graduate and doctoral level students and 476 undergraduate level students, as well as the Class of 2020, consisting of 413 graduate and doctoral level students and 495 undergraduate level students.