Newtown physical therapy practice marks 15th anniversary

Hervey Lavoie, architect as well as founder and president of InClub Golf, has been asked countless times by the sports club industry to create golf training centers within their clubs. With six years of concept development and successful operation, InClubGolf has operated successfully at the Newtown Athletic Club, one of the top five athletic clubs in the nation located in Newtown, Pennsylvania. Lucky for Lake Nona residents, the up-and-coming Lake Nona Performance Club (LNPC) will create a premier indoor performance training center for all golfers, regardless of age and skill level, in partnership with InClubGolf. Through this partnership, InClubGolf is now bringing its premier indoor golf experience to the Southeast for the first time.