Newtown physical therapy practice marks 15th anniversary
Mulligan Physical Therapy of Newtown, marks its 15th anniversary this month and is celebrating this milestone throughout the year. Physical therapist Brain A. Mulligan founded the practice in 2006 with the goal of providing the area’s best, most comprehensive care by offering patients more time, attention, and flexibility than other facilities. Over the years, he has grown the clinic while keeping it small and specialized enough to intently focus on each and every client as an individual.www.buckscountyherald.com