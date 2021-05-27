CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Sourland Mountain Happy Hour season finale set

By OP-ED
buckscountyherald.com
 2021-05-27

The public is invited to enjoy live music in-person or virtually at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 3, when one of New Jersey’s favorite singer-songwriters, James Popik, will perform with The Supernova Band, for the final show of the Sourland Mountain Happy Hour of the season. “It’s time for people to...

www.buckscountyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Olive Tribune

‘Heavenly’ season finally here

Fall officially arrives Sept. 22. It’s finally here and the signs of the seasonal dress change are surfacing all around us. The county fair cranks up next week. Fields on the rural scene are beginning to look brown and barren. Corn fields have either been cut or are being cut. Tobacco fields have been stripped of their leaves.
visitoverlandpark.com

Overland Park Happy Hours

Overland Park does quittin’ time well. Who says grabbing a few beers is reserved for the weekend? Not Jimmy Buffet, that’s for sure. We rounded up some of the best happy hours in Overland Park. Go ahead and take off work early. You need some more happy in that last work hour.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Valley News

Column: A seasonal recapitulation of happy memories

As surely as sugaring presages the advent of spring, September slides into October with its usual seasonal observances: hillsides and mountains aflame with dying leaves, tour buses from farther south roaring past the sidewalk tables at the coffee shop on State Street, and hundreds of comments on the internet regretting the passage of summer, the growing cold and darkness, and the dread of winter — all of them looking back on happy days — very mournful, sad, and elegiac.
KNUD RASMUSSEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Popculture

Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44

Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sourland Mountain#Happy Hour#The Supernova Band#Tiny Cc Schappyhour
Boston Globe

The humidity is back for the final hours of summer

Summer officially comes to an end on Wednesday, but the air won’t feel very much like fall. The autumnal equinox arrives at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday marking the time at which the sun is directly overhead at the equator. On the equinox, we have roughly 12 hours of daylight, but the amount of time between sunrise and sunset will continue to exceed the nights until Monday of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
visitsandiego.com

A Return to Happy Hours and Magic Powers

Magic Johnson and Martha Stewart giving keynote addresses. Determined dogs racing through agility courses in exhibit halls. Scientists presenting cutting-edge research in the Sails Pavilion. Happy hours on the terraces, with panoramic views of summer sunsets and The Rady Shell. Light and life-changing moments have returned to our San Diego...
SAN DIEGO, CA
transylvaniatimes.com

Mountain Skies Remember To Say, 'Happy Equniox,' This Wednesday

Happy Equinox! At precisely 3:21 p.m. EDT Wednesday afternoon, the sun, in its annual path around the ecliptic, crosses the celestial equator headed south for the fall and winter. This point in the sky is called the autumnal equinox and the sun's passage through it marks the beginning of autumn in the northern hemisphere. That day, we have nearly equal lengths of time when the Sun is above and below the horizon. (For Brevard, sunrise is 7:19 a.m. EDT and sunset occurs at 7:26 p.m. EDT.) Thus, the day and night are of nearly equal length, and we use the term equinox, meaning "equal night."
BREVARD, NC
Methow Valley News

Mosaic shows four seasons on Patterson Mountain

Cattle ranching, art, and the natural beauty of the Methow Valley are juxtaposed in a new installation at the top of Patterson Mountain. When hikers reach the summit of Patterson Mountain, they’re greeted by a 360-degree view of the Methow Valley, with the Pasayten Wilderness and the Sawtooth Mountains in the distance. They’re also greeted by signs of the cattle grazing operation that takes place in the area, including what has been for years a functional but aesthetically uninteresting concrete cistern, which stores water used to fill stock troughs on the hill’s flanks.
METHOW, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
santaclaritamagazine.com

Happy Hour with Style – Olive Terrace Grill & Bar

Olive Terrace: where satisfaction and style go hand in hand. Every day from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Olive Terrace offers house wines, domestic and draft beers, and well drinks as well as complimentary Hors d’oeuvres and snacks to top it all off. Their drink menu is tied with their small plate menu for most delicious; everything from calamari to chicken tenders is waiting for you during their daily happy hour. Check out the menu at http://oliveterracebarandgrill.com or stop by in the afternoon to taste it for yourself!
RESTAURANTS
buckscountyherald.com

Perkasie Fall Festival offers family fun in two locations

Perkasie’s annual Fall Festival will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, in both the town center and Menlo Park. The event sites are linked by a free bus, or visitors can take the short walk between the two locations. The theme of this year’s event is...
PERKASIE, PA
The Infatuation

11 Great Happy Hour Deals In SF

What makes a good Happy Hour? Well, without getting too philosophical over the concept of “happiness” (is it a state of being? Whatever eudaemonia is?), there’s usually a combination of good drinks, good food, and good deals. But what separates a good Happy Hour from a great one is the quality of those drinks, food, and deals. These are the 11 Great Happy Hour Deals In SF right now.
RESTAURANTS
BoardingArea

MtM Happy Hour Live Tonight! Be There Or Be Square

MtM Happy Hour Live Tonight! Be There Or Be Square. Another month, another MtM Happy Hour featuring Bethany Walsh from Bougie Miles kicks off tonight! Grab a chair, a drink and get ready for some good conversation and a ton of laughs. We have a lot to discuss this month...
TV & VIDEOS
pdxfoodpress.com

Smith Teamaker’s Café Embraces Autumn with Seasonal Specials and a New Tea Time Happy Hour

New menu items, seasonal tea tasting flights, and daily afternoon discounts await. Portland, Ore. (September 21, 2021) — As the season shifts to fall with tomorrow’s autumn equinox, Smith Teamaker’s plant-based café on N.W. 23rd Ave. and Glisan extends its hours to open at 8am and close at 6pm daily, with a new Tea Time happy hour Monday through Friday from 3-6pm. During Tea Time happy hour, discounts on tea and food entice diners in for an afternoon refresher or early dinner on weekdays, including: $1 off tea lattes or iced tea, $2 off pots of tea, $10 tea flights (regularly $12-15), and all of Smith’s popular plant-based meal bowls are $10 (regularly $13.50). Culinary Director Karl Holl has introduced a warm noodle bowl, a morning bowl with fruit and tea-soaked oats, and a happy hour tea-infused cheese plate to the menu for the fall season.
PORTLAND, OR
OCRegister

Best of Orange County 2021: Best happy hour

Get off work, get into a nearby El Torito and get into one off the most versatile Happy Hour menus in the county. El Torito’s Happy Hour menu offers items at three different price points, each of which offers a mini-smorgasbord of food and drink specials designed for every palate and pocketbook.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy