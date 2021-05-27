Sourland Mountain Happy Hour season finale set

New menu items, seasonal tea tasting flights, and daily afternoon discounts await. Portland, Ore. (September 21, 2021) — As the season shifts to fall with tomorrow’s autumn equinox, Smith Teamaker’s plant-based café on N.W. 23rd Ave. and Glisan extends its hours to open at 8am and close at 6pm daily, with a new Tea Time happy hour Monday through Friday from 3-6pm. During Tea Time happy hour, discounts on tea and food entice diners in for an afternoon refresher or early dinner on weekdays, including: $1 off tea lattes or iced tea, $2 off pots of tea, $10 tea flights (regularly $12-15), and all of Smith’s popular plant-based meal bowls are $10 (regularly $13.50). Culinary Director Karl Holl has introduced a warm noodle bowl, a morning bowl with fruit and tea-soaked oats, and a happy hour tea-infused cheese plate to the menu for the fall season.
