Sourland Mountain Happy Hour season finale set

Happy Equinox! At precisely 3:21 p.m. EDT Wednesday afternoon, the sun, in its annual path around the ecliptic, crosses the celestial equator headed south for the fall and winter. This point in the sky is called the autumnal equinox and the sun's passage through it marks the beginning of autumn in the northern hemisphere. That day, we have nearly equal lengths of time when the Sun is above and below the horizon. (For Brevard, sunrise is 7:19 a.m. EDT and sunset occurs at 7:26 p.m. EDT.) Thus, the day and night are of nearly equal length, and we use the term equinox, meaning "equal night."

