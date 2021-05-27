A Designer House love story – always

The year was 2011 and the occasion was opening day of our 36th Bucks County Designer House and Gardens, Old Glory Farm. Whitney Berger was just out of college with a degree in design from Philadelphia University and employed by Lux Interiors. That year Lux Interiors created a lovely Tea Room and Whitney was in its design space greeting visitors. Just around the corner, Mark Little, another designer, was in his design space, the Parlor.