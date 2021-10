Access to real-time intelligence during the hunting season can be a game changer, so here's how to maximize the benefits of your cellular trail cameras. “He hit my rubbing posts and the mock scrapes twice yesterday,” said my Nebraska buddy and whitetail fanatic, Terron Bauer. “He came through on the north side of the river about an hour after sunup and then, at some point, crossed the river and came through the south-side funnel about 2 p.m. That makes two days in a row he’s done the same thing. I need to kill him before he finds a hot doe and locks her down.”

