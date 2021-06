WASHINGTON CROSSING >> The Crossings Animal Society (CAS), Inc., a nonprofit, no-kill animal welfare organization, will hold its first-ever virtual fundraiser. Participants can walk, run, hike or roll (for dog lovers who use a wheelchair) to raise pledge money for CAS’s Boris & Natasha’s Fund, which assists with the cost of life-sustaining veterinary care for dogs and cats in the community. The goal is to raise $25,000.