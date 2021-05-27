$253K more awarded to knock down blight in Johnstown

Johnstown Public Works employees demolish box houses along William Penn Avenue and Ebensburg Road in the Prospect section of Johnstown, above, on Dec. 15, 2020. By Todd Berkey tberkey@tribdem.com

Johnstown Redevelopment Authority will receive a $253,000 state grant for commercial blight elimination and property rehabilitation in the city.

The money will be used as part of an overall effort that has included demolishing approximately 120 blighted properties in the city over the past two and a half years.

“We’ve done such a great job with blight elimination across the city, on mostly the residential side, that we do have a few key structures that we don’t want them to turn into health and safety issues,” JRA Executive Director Melissa Komar said.

Komar described the properties in the application as being “along corridors, main gateways.”

She said the commercial process is more costly than demolishing a residential structure for several reasons, including the possible need for asbestos abatement.

“There are more parts to the puzzle,” Komar said.

State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland, 35th District, said the grant money “will help clear the way for further economic development.”

The funding will come through the Commonwealth Financing Authority, an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development.

“These are tax dollars at work, and we as fiscal stewards of those dollars must view them as investments that will produce the most ‘bang for the buck,’ and this project qualifies easily using that criterion,” state said Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, 71st Legislative District. “We’re planting new seeds in fertile ground.”