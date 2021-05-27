Delaware board mourns two late supervisors

DELHI — The Delaware County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, May 26, passed a pair of resolutions honoring the work of two former Harpersfield town supervisors who died within the past month.

Harry Peterson, who served as Harpersfield town supervisor from 1982 to 1987, passed away April 15 at the age of 80.

Peterson also served as the town’s highway superintendent for 17 years, according to Harpersfield Town Supervisor Jim Eisel.

“He was a very conservative guy, very easy to talk to,” Eisel said. “He was an all-around good guy, and he really made quite a contribution to our town.”

Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield recalled working with Peterson throughout the latter’s 33-year tenure on the Delaware County Electric Cooperative’s board of trustees.

“He was a great guy, he was a hands-on guy. He was kind of from the old school,” Marshfield recalled. “He liked to see his roads and his employees work hard. He was just a good old-fashioned guy.”

Marshfield observed that Peterson, a lifelong farmer and sawmill enthusiast, died while inspecting some sawing equipment.

“He loved sawing wood — he had his own mill — so he died doing something he really loved,” Marshfield said.

Dennis Hill, who served as Harpersfield town supervisor for the latter half of 1987, died April 19 at the age of 80.

Eisel noted that Hill’s tenure with the town also included a 16-year career on the town council, including four years as deputy supervisor.

Hill, also a farmer, was very involved with his family business, Shaver-Hill Farm, which transitioned from dairy to maple in 2004, Eisel said. He also served as a member of the Harpersfield Grange and as a representative for the state Soil & Water Conservation Committee and the New York State Maple Producers’ Association.

“He, too, contributed immeasurably to our town, and I’m going to miss them both,” Eisel said.

Stamford Town Supervisor John Kosier, who said he grew up with Hill’s children, recalled the family welcoming a busload of “Fresh Air kids” from New York City to their farm every summer.

“A lot of them still came back year after year to see him,” Kosier said. “It was a great honor knowing him.”

The board authorized the county to purchase three small tracts of land in the town of Kortright necessary to complete the construction of one of three new Public Works facilities. One easement is temporary, and acquired at no cost to the county, as is another permanent easement. The third easement was purchased for $1,800.

The board also approved a $125,000 appropriation to cover contractual expenses related to the ongoing construction of the three facilities, citing the need to receive invoices before bond anticipation note funds are disbursed.

Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.