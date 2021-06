ALBANY — Police have not yet identified the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle Tuesday on the 600 block of the Liberty Expressway. According to an Albany Police Department report, a Dodge Dakota driven by Joshua Webb, 37, of Albany was traveling east on the Liberty Expressway around 9:34 p.m.. A pedestrian, described by police as a 24-year-old female, was in the roadway crossing the Liberty Expressway from north to south. She was struck by the Dakota and received fatal injuries.