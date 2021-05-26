Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

WhatsApp’s Acceptance Of Privacy Policy Extended Till June 11

By Editorial Staff
newsherder.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhatsApp appears to own extended its privacy policy acceptance date in choose regions until June nineteen, 2021. The Facebook-owned electronic messaging service had given might fifteen because the point in time for acceptive the updated privacy policy however didn’t take any action for people that didn’t settle for the terms. though WhatsApp had aforesaid it’ll not disable accounts that don’t settle for the new policy, it seems that a minimum of in some regions, it’s merely set a replacement point in time. A report states that there’s a replacement date for acceptive the policy that, just like the previous point in time, states the terms can got to be accepted to continue victimisation WhatsApp.

newsherder.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privacy Policy#European Union#Facebook Privacy#Information Privacy#Privacy Laws#Technology Policy#Eu#United Nations#Ndtv#Victimisation Whatsapp#Accounts#Message#Reminders#Choose Regions#Time#European Nation#Criticism#Republic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Technology
Country
India
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
Country
Argentina
Related
Worldpogowasright.org

WhatsApp sues Indian government over new privacy rules – sources

WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit in Delhi against the Indian government seeking to block regulations coming into force on Wednesday that experts say would compel Facebook’s messaging app to break privacy protections, sources said. The case asks the Delhi High Court to declare that one of the new IT rules...
Cell Phonestrue-tech.net

Whatsapp caves in: retracts reduced functionality post refusing privacy policy

For months now, WhatsApp has been notifying users about the change in its privacy policy. Apparently, the Facebook-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp even said that they will hold some of the features on the app as ransom until the user doesn’t accept the updated privacy policy. Cut to now, WhatsApp seems to have a change of heart and now, it has released attempts to force users to sign up for the new privacy policy.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

WhatsApp backtracks on new privacy policy in India after government demand

While the rest of the world will have to deal with the new privacy policy that WhatsApp has controversially enacted, folks in India will not be “punished” for not accepting the new terms. WhatsApp says that they are complying with the letter that the Indian government has sent them and will not limit users who will not accept the new policy. At least not yet. However, they will not totally withdraw it and will continue to remind people to click “Agree & Continue”.
Worldnordvpn.com

Plot twist: WhatsApp cares about user privacy?

A new law in India requires companies operating in the country to identify the “first originator of information” when a person is accused of wrongdoing. The authorities are asking for an encryption backdoor, to help law enforcement. This could undermine security for all users, however. While the Indian government claims...
Technologyssrn.com

Harming Competition and Consumers under the Guise of Protecting Privacy: An Analysis of Apple’s iOS 14 Policy Updates

Apple’s iOS 14 update represents an anti-competitive strategy disguised as a privacy-protecting measure. Apple now prohibits non-Apple apps from using information essential to providing relevant, personalized advertising, without explicit user opt-in. And users may opt-in only after they are shown an ominous and misleading prompt about “tracking,” one that Apple’s own apps and services need not display, because consumers are automatically “opted in” to Apple’s own tracking. Apple’s policy will have the pernicious effects of enhancing the dominance of iOS among mobile operating systems and the dominance of its own apps and services within the iOS ecosystem, while reducing consumer choice and devastating the free-app ecosystem.
Behind Viral VideosUbergizmo

TikTok’s New Privacy Policy Will Allow The App To Collect Biometric Data

TikTok is undoubtedly a fun app to use, but if you’re concerned about your privacy, you might want to stop using it, or at least recording yourself with it. This is because according to a report from TechCrunch, they noticed a change to TikTok’s user privacy policy in which the company essentially gave themselves permission to collect your biometric data.
Public Healthava360.com

In Haryana, Covid Curbs Extended Till June 14

NDTV India (Hindi News): https://www.youtube.com/user/ndtvindia?sub_confirmation=1. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ndtv/. Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ndtv/. Join NDTV on Telegram Messenger: https://t.me/NDTVbot/?start=hi. Follow us on Google News for Breaking and Latest News Updates:. NDTV: https://bit.ly/3e5ngbP. NDTV India (Hindi News): https://bit.ly/3mNVwMY. Download NDTV Mobile Apps:. http://www.ndtv.com/page/apps. http://www.ndtv.com/video?yt. #BreakingNews #LatestNews #TodayNews #PoliticalNews #News.
Behind Viral VideosHot Hardware

TikTok's New Privacy Policy Gives It Permission To Collect Your Faceprint, Voiceprint

TikTok is one of the most popular apps in the United States right now after it effectively replaced Vine for quick content and entertainment. However, their track record has been mired by lapses in user privacy and contention with the U.S Government. Now, it seems some of those early accusations and concerns were founded as TikTok has now updated its privacy policy to include the collection of new types of biometric data such as “faceprints and voiceprints,” whatever that may mean or be used for.