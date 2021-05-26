WhatsApp’s Acceptance Of Privacy Policy Extended Till June 11
WhatsApp appears to own extended its privacy policy acceptance date in choose regions until June nineteen, 2021. The Facebook-owned electronic messaging service had given might fifteen because the point in time for acceptive the updated privacy policy however didn’t take any action for people that didn’t settle for the terms. though WhatsApp had aforesaid it’ll not disable accounts that don’t settle for the new policy, it seems that a minimum of in some regions, it’s merely set a replacement point in time. A report states that there’s a replacement date for acceptive the policy that, just like the previous point in time, states the terms can got to be accepted to continue victimisation WhatsApp.newsherder.com