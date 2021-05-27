Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Kay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 23:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant; Kay The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Kay County in northern Oklahoma Grant County in northern Oklahoma * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1123 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northeast of Wakita to 7 miles northwest of Jefferson to 5 miles northeast of Hillsdale, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Medford, Pond Creek, Lamont, Wakita, Braman, Nash, Deer Creek, Manchester, Jefferson, Renfrow, Nardin and Blackwell Lake. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH