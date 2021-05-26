Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Navigating Corona in the Summer

By Triniti Maye
yr.media
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve been asking for warm weather and good vibes since March of last year. I don’t have to say what happened, but we know why summer 2020 wasn’t the move. Governor J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot want to open outside and give people the freedom to breathe in that sweet, polluted air. I don’t know about the majority of people, but I’m wearing my mask until the end of the year, at least. I understand people are getting vaccinated, but I don’t know who did and who hasn’t. So, I’ll continue to practice the original guidelines set up by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

yr.media
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease Control#Hot Weather#Space Weather#Living Space#The House Party Has Space#Covid#The True Star Media#Warm Weather#Living Room#Kitchen#Temperature Check#Mask#Mayor Lori Lightfoot#Spaces#Governor J B Pritzker#Treatment#Worries#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
FanSided

Corona USA commits to cleaner beaches with a new initiative

As the waves hit the shore and sand settles between your toes, the beach atmosphere seems to wash away the difficulties of the day. Corona USA wants those peaceful moments to be part of everyone’s world for a long time to come. Through its new initiative, “Protect Our Beaches,” the company is committed to removing “one million pounds of plastic from beaches” by 2025.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Navigating our reliance on maps

Once upon a time, before maps told us how to get from Point A to Point B, they told us a story. Ian Fowler, who oversees the collection of nearly 800,000 historic maps at the New York Public Library, showed correspondent Martha Teichner an ancient map of the Christian known world: "So, at the top we have these two saintly figures, in this area represented by the Garden of Eden." Also featured on the map: The Pope.
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Primitive Skateboarding Taps Corona for a Beach-Ready Capsule

Summer has fully arrived, and Primitive Skateboarding is hoping to gear you up for those beach-faring weekends with its latest capsule alongside everyone’s favorite Mexican beer, Corona. Tapping into the alcoholic beverage’s iconic crown logo, the simple and laid-back collection spans across both regular and long-sleeve tees, breathable tanks, a...
Restaurantstheenglishkitchen.co

Top Navigation Menu

National Fish and Chip Day, is back for its sixth year and will take place on Friday 4th June 2021!. To celebrate we have created this fabulous video showing a day in the life of the biggest fish and chip restaurant in the UK....Papa's. The celebration of the nation’s favourite...
Public Healthcostaricantimes.com

Bus Stops Are Corona Virus Hubs in Costa Rica

Some say that at bus stops in the city it’s impossible to maintain distance, especially the 1.8 meters recommended by sanitary protocols against covid-19. I wonder why not just spread the lines out more, even if it takes up many blocks?. We often see intersections blocked by lines of those...
Public Healthbitchute.com

SØREN PAPE TALER OM CORONA / COVID19

DANISH PRISONS ARE 5 STAR HOTELS (CRAZY NEWS CLIP) To dismiss this warning and continue to watch the video please click on the button below. This advertisement has been selected by the BitChute platform. By purchasing and/or using the linked product you are helping to cover the costs of running...
AdvocacyThrive Global

Navigating the sustainability jungle as a parent

We all want to be the best parents we can be for our children. This includes selecting the cleanest, safest and most sustainable products for them. Given the number and diversity of available sustainability labels, brands and products for babies and children, it can be difficult for the average parent to navigate the vague and sometimes misleading plethora of designations used to distinguish more “responsible” and safe products in the marketplace. This can lead to confusion, and even scepticism about the real meaning and value of these products. Indeed, while many brands recognize their environmental and social responsibility and develop result-oriented sustainability strategies, there are others that tend to use buzzwords instead or deceptive green marketing.
North Platte, NEknopnews2.com

Navigating through allergy season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Weather conditions, such as precipitation and strong winds, can carry pollen long distances. Different types of flowers and plants are blooming leading to a higher pollen count this allergy season. “Everyone has different allergens. Typically, kids have fewer allergies than adults,” said Kali Rubenthanler Great Plains...
RestaurantsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Cocktails in the Time of Corona: Opening a Bar in a Pandemic

I can’t plan anymore. The only thing I know how to do is react. Planning requires stability and the past 13 months have been anything but stable for my world, the hospitality industry. Somehow even during the worst periods of history, time passes, life moves on and there are silver linings. All that being said, I have been a part of three restaurant and bar openings, since the pandemic hit.
Healthtelugubulletin.com

A man with corona positive and three fungi succumbed to death

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) A large of corona cases are being registered in India every day. Along with corona, people are getting infected with black, white and yellow fungi. The incidence of corona patients dying from these fungal infections is on the rise across the country. Recently, a man from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, who was recently tested corona positive died of three fungal infections. Kunwar Singh, a 59-year-old lawyer from the Sanjaynagar area, was admitted to a hospital for corona treatment.
Drinkskamcity.com

Corona Launches First Price-Marked Packs

AB InBev’s Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I subsidiary has announced the launch of Corona price-marked packs in the Off-Trade. One of the fastest-growing drink categories in the UK, Super Premium drinks in the impulse channel grew by 51% in 2020. At the same time, Corona 4-pack sales hit £6.8m, a growth of 45% year-on-year. The company stated that it hoped to maximise this sales opportunity by launching the £5.99 price-marks on its 4x330ml SKU.
Kidsq13fox.com

Healthy Living: Navigating summer outings with unvaccinated children

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content. When it comes to our kids, there's still a lot of uncertainty because our children are unvaccinated. Parents, grandparents and even older siblings may have already gotten their shots, but kids...
Public Healthpulmonologyadvisor.com

CDC Updates COVID-19 Guidelines for Summer Camps

HealthDay News — Campers and staff who are fully vaccinated will not need to wear masks at summer camps, unless it is required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial regulations or if it is a business or workplace policy, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in new COVID-19 guidelines for camps.
Environmentamericancraftbeer.com

Corona Beer Announces Huge Sustainability Milestone

We can get snarky about global beer companies here at American Craft Beer. So it’s only fair that we applaud brewers like Corona when they adopt sustainability strategies that will make for a better world!. On June 8th, Corona, the popular Mexican beer brand celebrated World Oceans Week with a...
Florida Statebowenpharmacyrx.com

Woman Dies From Dengue Fever Acquired in Florida

THURSDAY, June 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The death of a Miami woman in her 30s from locally acquired dengue fever highlights the need for awareness of a potentially fatal mosquito-borne virus that's now found in the United States. Once only seen in hot and steamy tropical or subtropical locales,...