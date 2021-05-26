Navigating Corona in the Summer

We all want to be the best parents we can be for our children. This includes selecting the cleanest, safest and most sustainable products for them. Given the number and diversity of available sustainability labels, brands and products for babies and children, it can be difficult for the average parent to navigate the vague and sometimes misleading plethora of designations used to distinguish more “responsible” and safe products in the marketplace. This can lead to confusion, and even scepticism about the real meaning and value of these products. Indeed, while many brands recognize their environmental and social responsibility and develop result-oriented sustainability strategies, there are others that tend to use buzzwords instead or deceptive green marketing.