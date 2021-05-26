Navigating Corona in the Summer
We've been asking for warm weather and good vibes since March of last year. I don't have to say what happened, but we know why summer 2020 wasn't the move. Governor J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot want to open outside and give people the freedom to breathe in that sweet, polluted air. I don't know about the majority of people, but I'm wearing my mask until the end of the year, at least. I understand people are getting vaccinated, but I don't know who did and who hasn't. So, I'll continue to practice the original guidelines set up by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.