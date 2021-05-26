Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Khatron Ke Khiladi KKK Season 11 To Replace Dance Deewane (DD) 3 Timing? Check Release Date, Contestants List

By Keshav Saroyan
socialtelecast.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most anticipated stunt-based TV reality show Khatro Ke Khiladi is ready to take place on Colors along with the fresh 11th season. After the ending of Bigg Boss 14, all fans are desperately waiting for it and finally, the makers have announced that release date, host details, participants list officially. Because everyone wants to catch something overwhelming and only this show bestows the real entertainment to their fans as a part of stunts, so here you can get to know all details regarding this season so check it below.

socialtelecast.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eijaz Khan
Person
Arjun Bijlani
Person
Urvashi Dholakia
Person
Rohit Shetty
Person
Varun Sood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kkk#Dance Deewane#Show Time#Release Date#Due Date#Release Details#Screen Time#The Nach Baliya#Khiladi Kkk#Contestants#Hitherto Arjun Bijlani#Producer Rohit Shetty#Host Details#Celebs#Stunts#Colors#Cape Town
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
India
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Fitnessnewsbrig.com

Shweta Tiwari Flaunts Her Sexy Abs on Instagram, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Contestant Gives Major Fitness Goals

Television star Shweta Tiwari showcased her perfect abs in a new photograph she shared on social media on Sunday. Shweta posted a picture on Instagram. The mother-of-two, is seen wearing a white and red crop top, and jeans. The 40-year-old actress is seen showcasing her well-chiseled abs as she poses for the camera. Rahul Vaidya Leaves for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Style, Flaunts a Gucci Backpack Worth Rs 1.31 Lakh at the Airport!
Violent Crimessamachar-news.com

Shweta Tiwari Reveals Her New Nickname Given by Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Co-contestants and Crew

Actress Shweta Tiwari is busy shooting in Cape Town for the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Earlier, Tiwari stunned her fans with her transformation pictures which she often posts on her Instagram handle. The 40-year-old actress recently shared a video in her Instagram story of herself getting her hair and makeup done for the shoot. In the video, Tiwari informed that she has been given a nickname by her fellow contestants and crew members.
Celebritiesasumetech.com

Hina Khan Auditioned For Indian Idol Way Before She Debuted With Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Find Out

Hina Khan is one of the most successful actresses on our Indian television. She has been grabbing all the limelight as her music video with Shaheer Sheikh launched, and fans cannot get over it. Well, the actress rose to fame with her stint as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. But did you know? Before becoming a household name with this show, she was a part of Indian Idol in 2008?
Moviesstartattle.com

The Birthday Cake (2021 movie) trailer, release date, Ewan McGregor, Val Kilmer

On the 10th anniversary of his father’s mysterious death, Gio (Shiloh Fernandez) brings a birthday cake prepared by his mother (Lorraine Bracco) to a memorial celebration hosted by his uncle Angelo (Val Kilmer), a Brooklyn mafia boss. Gio’s life begins to change as he pieces together what really happened to his father all those years ago, coming face to face with a kind of violence he has been trying to avoid his whole life. Startattle.com – The Birthday Cake 2021.
TV Seriesstartattle.com

Dynasty (Season 4 Episode 5) “New Hopes, New Beginnings”, trailer, release date

With her new position as self-appointed head of the family, Fallon finds that with power comes great responsibility. Jeff and Dominique have a true heart-to-heart as Jeff delivers some unexpected news. Culhane turns to Sam for help and Sam gets more than he bargained for. Blake goes to extremes to fight for Cristal. Startattle.com – Dynasty | The CW.
Moviesgiovannibasta.com

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) – Bromance vs Romance!

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is a Hindi comedy film directed by Luv Ranjan. The plot of the movie revolves around the honorary “Bro-Code”, shared between Sonu and Titu played by Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh Nijjar. The two birds of a feather, Sonu and Titu were living the perfect life void of any worry until Titu decides to get married to this perfect woman named Sweety, played by Nushrat Bharucha. Sonu soon doubts Sweety’s character and tries to break the marriage while Sweety tries to do exactly the opposite, which leads to a funny war between Bromance and Romance. Stream the hilarious flick exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
Los Angeles, CAstartattle.com

S.W.A.T. (Season 4 Episode 18) trailer, release date

The bombing of a Los Angeles police station puts the city on edge, leading the team to a final showdown with a group of domestic extremists. Also, Hondo faces the fallout from a bold decision that threatens his future, and Tan takes a big step in his personal life. Startattle.com – S.W.A.T. | CBS.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Sabrina Peterson Responds To T.I. Mocking Her

T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris are presently at the center of some extremely serious accusations from over thirty women. Their accusers have claimed that the Atlanta-based couple drugged them, sexually assaulted them, raped them, trafficked them, and more. T.I. and Tiny have denied the accusations and a case against them in Las Vegas was closed.
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

List of DVD release dates for May 25 and beyond

Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:. 25: Supernatural: The Complete Fifteenth and Final Season. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.
TV Seriesstartattle.com

The Flash (Season 7 Episode 12) “Good-Bye Vibrations” trailer, release date

Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Kamila (guest star Victoria Park) tell the team they are leaving Central City. However, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) don’t have much time to digest the news because a new version of Rainbow Raider (guest star Jona Xiao) strikes and OG Team Flash must join together one final time to save the city. Startattle.com – The Flash | The CW.
TV Seriessoapsindepth.com

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 6/8/21: Jax Blackmails Michael!

Blackmail is the name of the game in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! With Chase still in the hospital, Michael has been carrying on with Willow, and Jax knows all about it! Plus, Liz tries to reassure Finn, Nikolas sends a gift, Ava checks on Trina, Stella confronts Portia, and Nina and “Mike” discuss their relationship!
TV Seriesstartattle.com

Manifest (Season 3 Episode 11) “Duty Free” trailer, release date

The consequences of Ben’s actions tests his marriage and sends Grace reeling. Michaela makes a difficult decision regarding Saanvi’s secret. Cal, following his intuition, provides secret refuge to an outcast. Startattle.com – Manifest | NBC. Network: NBC. Episode title: “Duty Free”. Release date: June 3, 2021 at 8pm EST. Cast:
Comicsepicstream.com

How NOT To Summon A Demon Lord Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date and Time, Countdown

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. How NOT To Summon A Demon Lord Season 2 is down to two episodes and it is getting more and more exciting with the adventures of Diablo and his company as they explore and unravel across Reverie. Have your countdown ready with Episode 9 of the anime series with the release date and time as the season comes near to the end.