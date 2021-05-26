Khatron Ke Khiladi KKK Season 11 To Replace Dance Deewane (DD) 3 Timing? Check Release Date, Contestants List

The most anticipated stunt-based TV reality show Khatro Ke Khiladi is ready to take place on Colors along with the fresh 11th season. After the ending of Bigg Boss 14, all fans are desperately waiting for it and finally, the makers have announced that release date, host details, participants list officially. Because everyone wants to catch something overwhelming and only this show bestows the real entertainment to their fans as a part of stunts, so here you can get to know all details regarding this season so check it below.