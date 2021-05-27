Sweet New Summer Loves at Dunkin’: Introducing Dunkin’ Lemonade Refreshers and Berry Powdered Donuts and MUNCHKINS®

LAS VEGAS – As the summer season starts, Dunkin’ has captured the fun that lifts our spirits this time of year, with a pair of new menu choices perfect for the sweet and bright days ahead. The brand is heading into the holiday weekend and the beginning of summer by serving new Dunkin’ Lemonade Refreshers and new Berry Powdered Donuts and MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats, both available beginning today at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide for a limited time.