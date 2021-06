A difficult school year for The Woodlands College Park’s Class of 2021 came to a close on Monday as 760 graduates walked the stage to receive their diplomas. After hosting all Conroe ISD graduations at Woodforest Bank Stadium last year to allow for social distancing, the ceremony was back at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion in The Woodlands this year. The covered outdoor venue was packed with seniors in navy blue robes with matching masks provided by the district. Family and friends of the seniors filled the rows behind, ready to cheer when their graduate’s name was called.