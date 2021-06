Angler thought he hooked a stingray, until the alligator surfaced. Capt. Robert Birchmeier of Pawleys Island Beach to Creek Guide Service was fishing from his kayak in Murrells Inlet, S.C. on May 20 when he hooked an alligator. Birchmeier was hoping for flounder, then suspected he had a stingray on the line. But several minutes into the fight, he was surprised to see an alligator on the end of his fishing line.