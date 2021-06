FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jordan Spieth is still leading after 54 holes at Colonial. Spieth made an 8-foot birdie on the final hole Saturday to regain the lead alone over playing partner Jason Kokrak in the final group at the Charles Schwab Challenge. After his second consecutive round of 4-under 66, Spieth is at 15 under at Colonial. He won there in 2016 and has been a runner-up two other times. Korkak also shot 66 and is one stroke back. Spieth is going for his second win this year after a winless drought since the 2017 British Open.