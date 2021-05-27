Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Bunkers Mortuaries, Cemeteries and Crematory to Hold Annual Memorial Day Service at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery

By Paige Candee
nevadabusiness.com
 22 days ago

LAS VEGAS – Bunkers Mortuaries, Cemeteries and Crematory will welcome veterans, families of the fallen, and the public to an in-person Memorial Day service to honor deceased veterans and their contributions to the country. The service will be held on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery, 1500 North Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, Nev.

www.nevadabusiness.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Society
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Horsford
Person
Michele Fiore
Person
Carolyn Goodman
Person
Dina Titus
Person
Susie Lee
Person
Jacky Rosen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woodlawn Cemetery#Memorial Day#Cremation#The Las Vegas Valley#Bunkersmortuary Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats scramble to unify before election bill brawl

Democrats are racing against the clock as they try to strike an internal deal on a sweeping election overhaul that can unify their 50 members. The Senate will vote Tuesday on the For the People Act, legislation that is guaranteed to hit a Republican filibuster and fall short of the 60 votes needed to advance.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Meghan McCain, Whoopi Goldberg spar over Biden's outburst at CNN reporter

"The View" co-hosts Meghan McCain and Whoopi Goldberg got into a heated exchange Thursday after McCain criticized President Biden for snapping at a reporter following a press conference on his European trip the day before. “Just because Trump was so bad, it doesn’t absolve Biden’s bad behavior," McCain said, referring...