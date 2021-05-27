Bunkers Mortuaries, Cemeteries and Crematory to Hold Annual Memorial Day Service at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery
LAS VEGAS – Bunkers Mortuaries, Cemeteries and Crematory will welcome veterans, families of the fallen, and the public to an in-person Memorial Day service to honor deceased veterans and their contributions to the country. The service will be held on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery, 1500 North Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, Nev.www.nevadabusiness.com