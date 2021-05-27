Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

James Kaprielian sharp as A’s avoid sweep by Mariners

By CD Brooks
Daily Republic
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEach of James Kaprielian’s major-league starts has posed a new test. His first came at Fenway Park, his second in Anaheim, where the Southern California native pitched before 100 friends and family. The A’s sent the right-hander to the Coliseum mound Wednesday looking to avoid being swept at home by Seattle.

www.dailyrepublic.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarred Kelenic
Person
Robert Dugger
Person
Yusmeiro Petit
Person
James Kaprielian
Person
Scott Emerson
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Ty France
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Matt Olson
Person
Ramón Laureano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Yankees#Seattle#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBsandiegosun.com

Rookie James Kaprielian pitches gem in Athletics' 11-2 win

Right-hander James Kaprielian threw six shutout innings while Matt Chapman, Skye Bolt and Matt Olson delivered home runs Saturday afternoon, sending the Oakland Athletics to an 11-2 victory over the visiting Kansas City Royals. In a matchup with fellow first-round draft pick Jackson Kowar, Kaprielian (3-1) dominated, limiting the Royals...
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' James Kaprielian: Posts dominant quality start

Kaprielian (3-1) earned the win Saturday against the Royals after tossing six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and four walks while fanning seven. Kaprielian was absolutely dominant Saturday and while he allowed six baserunners, only one of those reached third base. The right-hander has given up two or fewer runs in all but one of his outings this season and has looked outstanding thus far. His next start is scheduled for next week on the road against the Yankees.
MLBNBC Bay Area

James Kaprielian Beats Yankees in Return, Holds No Trade Grudges

Kaprielian vanquishes Yankees, holds no grudges for trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. At a quick glance, James Kaprielian appeared locked in. The Athletics starter was throwing to the New York Yankees on Friday night, the team that selected him in the first round (16th overall) of the 2015 MLB Draft.
MLBMarin Independent Journal

Tony Kemp, Matt Olson go yard in A’s win, James Kaprielian’s New York return

On road trips, James Kaprielian and Tony Kemp are usually neighbors at the hotel. That their last names both start with the letter ‘K’ facilitates the room assignment. Thursday night in New York, Kaprielian met Kemp in his room to share what it meant for him to start a baseball game at Yankee Stadium.
MLBAllentown Morning Call

Yankees get punished by former first-round pick James Kaprielian

Six years ago, James Kaprielian was a Yankees’ first-round pick, taken 16th overall in the 2015 draft ahead of future All-Stars Walker Buehler, Mike Soroka and Brandon Lowe. Before helping the A’s beat the Yankees 5-3 at the Stadium on Friday, Kaprielian told the San Francisco Chronicle he wanted to “be the piece that helps [the A’s] be the winning side” in the trade that sent him away from the Yankees, the team he rooted for growing up. That trade to Oakland was four years ago and happened as part of the package that sent Sonny Gray to the Yankees. When he took the mound in a kelly green uniform on Friday, making his seventh career start with the Athletics, he finally got his chance to pitch at the stadium where he imagined his big league dreams coming true, getting his first shot at retribution against the organization that offloaded him.
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Jameson Taillon vs. James Kaprielian

After a much-needed sweep of the Blue Jays in Buffalo, the Yankees are returning home for the weekend, but don’t expect things to get easier. Next up for the Yankees is a three-game set against the Oakland Athletics, starting tonight at Yankee Stadium. The A’s come in with one of the best records in all of baseball, with just one win fewer the the MLB-best Giants. They’ve got several players have excellent offensive seasons, and the rotation they’ll run out this weekend has been pretty strong so far this year.
MLBnewsbrig.com

James Kaprielian shows Yankees what they’re missing

The Athletics assign their hotel rooms alphabetically on the road — probably not an uncommon practice — so James Kaprielian and Tony Kemp usually find themselves as neighbors. On Thursday, enjoying a day off in Manhattan, the neighbors looked ahead. “He said, ‘Man, I just can’t wait for tomorrow,’ ”...
MLBNBC Sports

The lessons A's Kaprielian learns from tough outings

James Kaprielian was a bright light heading into the season and has found success in the Athletics’ starting rotation. On Wednesday night, however, that wasn’t the case. And while he wasn't credited with the loss, he said he will learn from the mistakes. “I thought I did all right,” Kaprielian...
MLBnumberfire.com

Curt Casali sitting on Sunday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Casali is being replaced behind the plate by Buster Posey against Nationals starter Joe Ross. In 83 plate appearances this season, Casali has a .100 batting average with a .355...
MLBMLB

Wade making most of chance with Giants

SAN FRANCISCO -- President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi has developed a reputation for identifying players who have been undervalued by other organizations and giving them opportunities to carve out meaningful roles with the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski, Alex Dickerson and Donovan Solano are among the players who have emerged as...
MLBwtvbam.com

Cameron’s extra innings RBI helps Tigers avoid sweep against Angels

ANAHEIM, CA (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Tigers managed to avoid a four-game sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Angels as Daz Cameron hit a go-ahead two run single in the top of the tenth of Detroit’s 5-3 in Anaheim. Miguel Cabrera knocked in two runs for Detroit....
MLBallfans.co

Davies sharp, Cubs beat Cardinals 2-0 for 3-game sweep

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach Davies tossed two-hit ball into the seventh inning to outduel Carlos Martinez, and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 on Sunday night to complete a three-game sweep. The Cubs have won five straight and 15 of 20 to remain in a tie with...
allfans.co

Tigers avoid the no-hitter, but can’t escape the sweep

Detroit — For the first time in 2021, kids got to run the bases after Sunday’s game. Good thing someone got to. The Tigers took a pass. Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon, non-tendered over the winter, continued his amazing comeback story, one-hitting the Tigers over seven innings of a 4-1 victory, completing the three-game sweep of the American League Central leaders over the division doormats.
MLBBless You Boys

White Sox 4, Tigers 1: They avoided the no-no but not the sweep

Expectations were not high on Sunday afternoon as the Detroit Tigers went with a bullpen game against Carlos Rodon and the powerhouse Chicago White Sox. In the end, getting a hit and a run on the day, and not getting blown out, were their only successes. Every the Tigers get a little momentum going, the White Sox return to remind them who runs the AL Central, and so it was in this one, as they downed the Tigers 4-1.
MLBbettingpros.com

Indians look for sweep of Mariners behind ace Bieber

The Cleveland Indians have won the first two games of their three-game series with the Seattle Mariners by a combined score of 12-4, and look for the sweep today behind ace Shane Bieber. Betting Impact:. The Indians are -245 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Bieber (7-3, 2.96 ERA) leads...