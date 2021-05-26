Lake Watonga Updates

Molas Lake at sunsethttps://www.instagram.com/dreamcatcher_mahdi/. Located at 10522 ft elevation, this lake has the ‘most scenic campground in Colorado’. You can already guess how amazing the view is. We had the opportunity to camp here once, and I can assure you this is one of the most amazing campsites in Colorado with a gorgeous view. Unlike lots of other lakes in Colorado, this lake is easily accessible. You will get the backcountry camping vibes without any hiking. This 25-acre waterbody is located about 6 miles south of Silverton, Colorado, and is the largest lake in San Juan County. The campground here is owned by the town of Silverton and is considered one of the most scenic developed camping sites in Colorado. There are 50 campsites including tent sites, RV/trailer sites and facilities like restrooms, showers, and drinking water are available. Imagine waking up beside a lake and the first thing you see is a beautiful lake and mountains as its backdrop. The view is stunning. Due to high demand, the campsites tend to fill up very quickly every year. If you are planning to camp here, try to make your reservation as early as possible.