Politics

Lake Watonga Updates

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePictured here are the water levels, or lack thereof, at Lake Watonga as of May 24, 2021. The lake was drained this spring so the state can repair its dam, which was leaking and eroding away. The lake should be refilled by late August, officials said.

