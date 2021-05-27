Cancel
Lee County, FL

Gulfshore Business Daily: May 27

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAPLES AIRPORT TO BEGIN GENERAL AVIATION TERMINAL REMODEL. The Naples Airport Authority is undertaking an extensive remodel of the General Aviation Terminal at the Naples Airport to enhance the customer experience and first impressions of the community for visitors and returning residents upon landing in Naples. Work on the terminal will begin on May 31. The current General Aviation Terminal closed on Wednesday and is expected to re-open before the Thanksgiving holiday. Naples Aviation, the airport’s sole fixed-base operator, will temporarily operate from the airport’s North Road Terminal (previously the commercial terminal). The Naples Airport Authority will operate out of both the North Road Terminal and the Airport Office Building. The terminal improvements were designed by SchenkelShultz Architecture and are being built by Owen-Ames-Kimball Co. Airport revenues entirely fund the $7.6-million project without any local tax dollars.

Boca Grande, FL

Another shot across the bow at the NHR

BY SUSAN HANAFEE – Even as the Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board was conducting its routine monthly meeting this Wednesday, the skirmish over a controversial plan to nominate 129 downtown residences to the National Register of Historic Places was heating up at the local, county and state levels. The latest...
Florida State
Washington Business Journal

The School District of Lee County, Florida Seeking Interim Superintendent of Schools

FORT MYERS, Fla. (May 14, 2021) – The School District of Lee County is seeking an interim superintendent of schools to lead the District while it conducts a broader search to fill a permanent position. The interim superintendent will lead the administrative, instructional and support staff of Lee County schools in the continued implementation of its strategic plan, designing, developing and maintaining the best possible education, programs and services for District students. Located in Southwest Florida, The School District of Lee County is the ninth-largest district in Florida and the 33rd largest district in the U.S. with a growing enrollment of more than 95,000 students, 120 schools and 12,000 employees. “Selecting the right candidate for this important position is key to the success of our District, our employees and our students, and we will be taking great consideration as we go through each resume,” said Debbie Jordan, chair of the board of directors for The School District of Lee County. “An interim superintendent with a passion for education will allow our District to continue carrying forward its strategic vision while we undergo a national search for a permanent superintendent.” The selected candidate will fulfill a six-month contract beginning June 2021 with monthly extensions as needed until the permanent superintendent is selected. The interim superintendent will not be eligible to apply for the permanent position. Candidates must have a master’s degree or higher with documented history of progressive responsibility as an executive in the public or private sector. Applicants must submit a resume and cover letter via email to BoardOffice@LeeSchools.net. Applications must be submitted by 9 a.m. on May 21. The School Board of Lee County will review applicants and present recommendations by June 9, and the selected interim superintendent will begin June 15. To learn more about the position and The School District of Lee County, visit www.LeeSchools.net/Careers. About The School District of Lee County Lee County Public Schools is the ninth-largest district in Florida and the 33rd largest district in the United States. The District educates more than 95,000 students in grades K-12 and is a model for others in the state and around the nation. With approximately 12,000 full- and part-time employees, the District is one of the county’s largest employers.
Cape Coral, FL

New vaccination site to open in Cape Coral

Starting next week, you’ll have another option for getting your COVID-19 vaccination in Cape Coral. The city and Curative have been working closely with the state and private partners to vaccinate people in our area as quickly and safely as possible. About 38% of people in Lee County are fully...
Lee County, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

May 14 fishing report from Byron Stout

The good news is fish everywhere, with no floaters reported. The bad news is, sometimes they don’t want to bite, maybe because red tide sampled in mid-Charlotte Harbor and south Lee County has them in a bit of a funk. That said, reports of snook on the beaches and juvenile...
Bonita Springs, FL

Preferred Travel hosting blood drive in Bonita Springs

Preferred Travel is asking individuals to spend a few minutes and save a life by donating blood on Monday, May 17. The travel agency will host the Lee Health Blood Mobile in the parking lot of their new Bonita Springs office located at 3960 Via Del Rey from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.