B.C. recorded 289 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, the second day below 300 as the province lifted its ban on on indoor dining and light indoor fitness activities. B.C.’s daily case count has declined since Friday, where there were 420 new cases confirmed. There were 356 in the 24 hours up to Saturday, 325 up to Sunday and 293 recorded on Monday, Victoria Day, the first time B.C. has been under 300 new infections since late October.