In an era of comic books heavily influenced by the onset of World War II, Ultra-Man stands out as a fascinating product of the politics of the character's moment in history. While his origin is clearly derivative of Buck Rogers's origin as first seen in Amazing Stories volume 3 number 5 in 1928, Ultra-Man's world of 2239 flips the Buck Rogers world of 2419 on its head in important ways. In Ultra-Man's world, America has held back its enemies but is forced to live in isolated dome cities completely cut off from the outside world in an effort to keep it safe against the ravages of the world's tyrants.