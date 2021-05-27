123 Barker Ave, Henrico, VA 23223

This meticulously cared-for mid-century home built by the builder Milton G Smith has been renovated for modern living and entertaining. Sitting on a beautifully landscaped double lot in Lacey Woods, this home offers 5 beds, 5.5 baths across 4,000 finished sq ft. Owned by an interior designer, the finishes are all high-end and custom including the strongly constructed exterior stone and stucco. Enter inside the main level that features crown molding and hardwood floors throughout. Walk through to the left of the foyer, you will find a sun-filled study with a fireplace. Move past the dining area to the well-equipped eat-in kitchen with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, marble countertops, recessed lighting, an island with cooktop and sink, and access to the patio. Off of the kitchen is the sunroom, perfect for enjoying your morning paper. Proceed to the spacious living room with contemporary lighting, tons of natural light, and a fireplace with gorgeous stone work. Adjacent to the living room is the sitting room that provides a relaxing spot and is perfect for entertaining with access to the patio. Next to the study is the first bedroom with a full bath, which makes an excellent guest room! A water closet and a half bath complete the main level. Upstairs, the substantial primary bedroom is sure to impress with light fixtures, ample closet space, sitting area, make-up counter, and a spa-like ensuite bath boasting a unique walk-in shower, soaking tub and double vanities. A large walk-in closet is located through the bathroom as well! Two other bedrooms are equally spacious with ample closet space and dedicated study; one bedroom has its own private full bath. A laundry and a full bath with crisp and clean finishes complete the upper level. Downstairs, the finished basement provides an additional 1,277 sq ft of living space and gives this home a wonderful den, recreation area with a wet bar, gym and a full bath. A final fifth bedroom is located down here as well. Outside, you will find an oasis surrounded by mature trees with an outdoor living area with a stone fire pit, space to garden, and a beautiful koi pond. Parking is never an issue with an attached 2-car garage with a stone driveway. The home is located in the Westover area, with restaurants, shops and parks, and trails. You do not want to miss out on this opportunity. Schedule an appointment to see your new home today!