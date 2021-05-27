Cancel
Real Estate

123 Barker Ave, Henrico, VA 23223

Richmond.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleDon’t miss this charming 3 bedroom 1 bath rancher in eastern Henrico. Nestled on a quiet street, this home boasts a huge living room and eat-in kitchen. Spacious bedrooms and nice-sized closets. Perfect for entertaining indoors and outdoors! Minutes away to highways 64, 295, 895 and the airport. Plenty of off-street parking and large fenced backyard. Well maintained and 1-year old roof!! Just in time for some outdoor fun, enjoy the above ground pool that’s included. Refrigerator, washer and dryer also included. Baseboards can be used as secondary heat source. Listing broker and seller assume no responsibility and make no guarantees, warranties or representations as to the availability or accuracy of the information here in. All info must be verified by the purchaser.

richmond.com
#Baseboards
Economy
Real Estate
Real Estatepontevedrafocus.com

134 Tabby Lake Ave

Beautiful Trailmark Home with Gorgeous Lake Views! This Single Story 3/2 with 2 car garage has great views of the lake & easy access to neighborhood amenities. Nine foot ceilings & an Open Floor Plan create a very inviting & comfortable home where entertaining is a breeze! Guests can have their choice of seating at the Kitchen Island, dining area, family room, or covered lanai! The Owner's Suite is spacious, has 2 walk-in closets, a large double sink vanity, water closet, & large shower. Bdrms 2 & 3 have plenty of room & share a hall bath with tub/shower combination. Extras include: gutters, water softener, glass-front storm door, overhead garage storage rack, & Platinum Transferable Termite Bond. Fantastic Amenities: Bike Trails, Kayaking, Club House, Sport Courts, pool & fitness center.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

5507 Millstream Ln, Henrico, VA 23228

Welcome to 5507 Millstream Lane! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome has been beautifully maintained and boasts great layout and flow. Features include rear deck, fully fenced rear yard, generous closets & attic storage, and included yard & exterior maintenance. Corner unit placement offers more windows & natural light, semi-private backyard, and neighbors on one side only. With a central location convenient to shopping, dining, recreation, schools, and all area highways, this home is a rare find!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

4303 Whistling Arrow Ct, Henrico, VA 23231

MOVE-IN READY; extra special features include; 5 (FIVE) Bedrooms, quiet cul-de-sac lot, Brand NEW ROOF, new HVAC, vinyl siding, vinyl windows, FENCED backyard that privately backs up to the woods, all NEW paint, new lights, new ceiling fans, NEW decking, new toilets, NEW landscaping, just RESEALED paved driveway, refreshed hardwood floors, ceramic floors, and MORE! This home offers tons of space for the money and features 2 bedrooms up and 3 bedrooms down. The family room has a brand new ceiling fan, hardwood floors, and comes with surround sound speakers. Kitchen is spacious and has pantry cabinet, eat-in area, and a back door out the SPACIOUS deck for entertaining (over 21x20!!!). Backyard is perfect for pets, kids, and/or entertaining. The bedrooms up have a load of closet space! Downstairs has 3 more bedrooms, new carpet, hardwood floors, and spacious utility room. Ceramic floors in both bathrooms, 2 zone HVAC, air scrubber, basement watchdog. Great opportunity to make this house...your HOME!
MLSthervagroup.com

699 Trents Mill Road

BRAND NEW 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME SITUATED ON OVER 2 ACRES! This home has all the interior features you expect these days including Granite Countertops, Large Kitchen Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, 9' Ceilings with Cathedral, Separate laundry room, plus much more. The First Floor Master Bedroom boasts a large bathroom with 60" double bowl vanity & spacious closet. Exterior includes a Large Rear Deck overlooking a private and scenic wooded view. Home also has a Conditioned Crawl Space!!! Only 3 miles from Cumberland Courthouse and Rt. 60! Close to Powhatan or Farmville!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

5008 Willows Green Rd, Henrico, VA 23059

Spectacular 5 BDRM, 3.5 BA Brick Front Colonial located in sought after Twin Hickory! Spectacular lot with hard to find privacy in the rear. Enjoy a flowing, light filled floorplan w/over 3400 sq ft of living space! 1ST FLOOR OWER"S SUITE w/ sitting area & tray ceiling, his & hers walk-in closets, and luxurious bath w/ tiled shower, jetted tub, his & hers vanities. First level also features a 2-story family room with hardwood floors and surround sound speakers. Formal dining room with elegant columns, tray ceiling & mouldings. Large eat-in kitchen with gas cooking, bay window stainless steel appliances, pantry w/ custom shelving. 2nd level offers a balcony overlook into the living room, 4 more spacious bedrooms & 2 full baths (2 bedrooms share a Jack & Jill Bath). BONUS 3RD FLOOR Recreation Room! This space makes the perfect playroom, home office, theatre, or gym! Large detached garage w/ electricity and 23x10 2nd level could be finished or used for extra storage! New roof & upper level AC (approx. 2019). Award winning Deep Run HS district & close to Short Pump shops and restaurants! Twin Hickory lifestyle includes pool, clubhouse, walking trails & much more!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

2259 Thomas Kenney Dr, Henrico, VA 23060

Welcome to best maintained home in Spring Lake! This Chelsea Plan home features 3.5 bathrooms, over 2600 square feet, and a finished third floor bonus room. Exemplifying curb appeal at its finest, the professionally landscaped lot is irrigated on all four sides . The 1st floor features 9’ ceilings at 874sf to include a kitchen opening to the large family room with new carpet and a dining room with hardwood floors and all the natural light you could ask for. The kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances and upgraded 36”cabinets with a Bay Window. The 2nd floor contains 8’ ceilings at 1,250sf, 4 bedrooms, and a HUGE master suite with a walk-in closet. The finished 3rd floor features 516 square feet with laminate hardwood floors and a full bathroom. Walking out of the family room onto the large 17x16 deck, you will overlook a beautiful 21x16 patio and an easy to maintain in-ground pool with a new liner and sand exchange. The backyard is fenced in and beautifully maintained. The home has 2 upgraded Zoned Heating with WiFi thermostat & cold AC.
Richmond, VARichmond.com

2835 Bicknell Rd, Richmond City, VA 23235

Super cute 4 bedroom 3.5 bath Tri-level in Oxford loaded w/ charm. Split level foyer entry with hardwood floors, coat closet & built-in brick planter. Living room has hardwood floors, fireplace, picture window, recessed lighting & crown molding. Dining room w/ hardwood floors, decorative moldings & chandelier. Kitchen features tile floor, granite counters, wood cabinetry, stainless apps, recessed lighting & patio access. 1st floor bedroom with hardwood floors, closet, crown moldings & patio access; perfect potential home office. From the foyer step down into a huge family room complete w/ new flooring, recessed lighting, fireplace, chair rail moldings & patio access, plus renovated full bath with tile floor, single vanity & tiled walk-in shower. Up in the primary bedroom there is hw, 2 ceiling fans, walk-in closet, 3 additional closets & private bath with tiled walk-in shower. Bedroom 2 has hw, overhead light & closet. Additional full bath w/tile floors, single vanity & tub/shower combo. Step up to bedroom 3 to find wall to wall carpet, 2 cfs & walk-in closet. Home also features full front porch, fenced front & back yard, 2 patios, large back yard w/ detached shed & so much more!
Home & Gardenhellovirginia.com

1138 N IVANHOE STREET, ARLINGTON, VA 22205

This meticulously cared-for mid-century home built by the builder Milton G Smith has been renovated for modern living and entertaining. Sitting on a beautifully landscaped double lot in Lacey Woods, this home offers 5 beds, 5.5 baths across 4,000 finished sq ft. Owned by an interior designer, the finishes are all high-end and custom including the strongly constructed exterior stone and stucco. Enter inside the main level that features crown molding and hardwood floors throughout. Walk through to the left of the foyer, you will find a sun-filled study with a fireplace. Move past the dining area to the well-equipped eat-in kitchen with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, marble countertops, recessed lighting, an island with cooktop and sink, and access to the patio. Off of the kitchen is the sunroom, perfect for enjoying your morning paper. Proceed to the spacious living room with contemporary lighting, tons of natural light, and a fireplace with gorgeous stone work. Adjacent to the living room is the sitting room that provides a relaxing spot and is perfect for entertaining with access to the patio. Next to the study is the first bedroom with a full bath, which makes an excellent guest room! A water closet and a half bath complete the main level. Upstairs, the substantial primary bedroom is sure to impress with light fixtures, ample closet space, sitting area, make-up counter, and a spa-like ensuite bath boasting a unique walk-in shower, soaking tub and double vanities. A large walk-in closet is located through the bathroom as well! Two other bedrooms are equally spacious with ample closet space and dedicated study; one bedroom has its own private full bath. A laundry and a full bath with crisp and clean finishes complete the upper level. Downstairs, the finished basement provides an additional 1,277 sq ft of living space and gives this home a wonderful den, recreation area with a wet bar, gym and a full bath. A final fifth bedroom is located down here as well. Outside, you will find an oasis surrounded by mature trees with an outdoor living area with a stone fire pit, space to garden, and a beautiful koi pond. Parking is never an issue with an attached 2-car garage with a stone driveway. The home is located in the Westover area, with restaurants, shops and parks, and trails. You do not want to miss out on this opportunity. Schedule an appointment to see your new home today!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

2012 Garland Estates Ct, Henrico, VA 23229

FIRST FLOOR OWNERS SUITE AND 3RD FLOOR BONUS/BEDROOM. Awesome brick front colonial in the heart of the West End. Near tons of shopping, entertainment and major thorughfares. Close to everything. FIRST FLOOR PRIMARY BEDROOM. Bright and open floor plan that's perfect for entertaining. Double width driveway, 3rd floor recreation room and so much more. Quick and flexible closing available form your client that just can't wait to move. Please add this to your search. You'll be glad that you did.
Richmond, VARichmond.com

1502 Presidential Dr, Henrico, VA 23228

Truly turnkey home ready for you! Conveniently located 10 minutes from Richmond, this end unit gem with no one above you comes with access to a swimming pool, tennis court and a host of other convenient amenities. You immediately notice the NEW vinyl floor that extends from the kitchen to the downstairs half bath. Freshly painted kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher and refrigerator and is open and functional; a washer and dryer round out the conveyed appliances. The large peninsula provides plenty of counter space and cabinet storage and separates the versatile eating space. Crown molding and stylish wood beams provide character to the livingroom with fresh paint on all of the walls and decorative trim. NEW carpet and fresh paint travel up the stairs and throughout the second level. The primary bedroom w/ en suite bath is freshly painted with large windows offering plenty of natural light and walk in closet. Second full bathroom freshly painted with NEW vanity support 2 more freshly painted bedrooms. NEW toilets in all bathrooms, NEW door fixtures, NEW vent covers and outlet covers have been replaced. LIke I said, all you have to do is turn the key. Welcome Home.
Glen Allen, VARichmond.com

5401 Olde Milbrooke Dr, Henrico, VA 23060

This spacious home on a large corner lot, coveted Glen Allen location, highly rated schools, is now on the available in Milbrooke! A welcoming 2 story foyer greets you upon entry and generously proportioned rooms including huge family room make the circular first floor plan feel both wide open & inviting at the same time. Family room features gas fireplace & french doors to the stone paver patio. Huge eat in area in the kitchen with bump-out window and storage bench is a perfect gathering area with lots of natural light. Formal dining room has chair & crown molding. House has been freshly painted and professionally cleaned. Vaulted Primary bedroom on has walk in closet and En Suite bathroom with plenty of space. The additional bedrooms on the second level are nicely sized including very large 4th bedroom with built-ins / storage. 2nd full bath off the main hallway and laundry closet complete the 2nd floor. The home boasts 2 car garage (rear load) with additional storage / work area. Beautiful paver patio, fenced rear yard, newer siding, new roof (2018), updated HVAC, Tankless Rinnai water heater, new ductwork / lining in the crawlspace. Schedule your showing asap!!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

11712 Olde Covington Way, Henrico, VA 23059

Welcome to AHHMAAZING! This home is breathtaking! You literally will be moving into an elegant, updated home with new flooring, new painting, new kitchen, new Master bath, new carpeting, new lighting and so much more! Meticulously attentive to every detail, this transitional home is as functional as it is beautiful! From the grand 2 story foyer with turned iron stairway pickets to the spacious open floor plan, the rooms are oversized, the hallways are wide, the ceilings are high and the windows are numerous! Details include hand scraped hardwood flooring throughout the first and second levels, a true Chef's kitchen with 5 burner gas stove, farm sink, and custom cabinets, gorgeous architectural lighting and a multipurpose third floor recreation room with full bath, theater room and even a secret " kids clubhouse" area! The second level living offers 5 sunlit bedrooms, 3 full baths and a large utility room ! the master suite is huge with a custom closet right out of a magazine and a beautifully remodeled master bath with stand alone tub, oversized marble shower and new double vanity! Even more-This manicured lot is so private and even overlooks a beautiful pond!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

3007 Birchbrook Rd, Henrico, VA 23228

Spectacularly updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath tri-level style home on a massive .63 acre lot in Henrico! Walk through the front door and you find classic hardwood flooring in the generously spaced living room that flows nicely to the open formal dining room. Off of the bright dining area you will find the tastefully updated kitchen offering plenty of granite countertop space and lots of cabinet space. Downstairs you are greeted with a huge family room that boasts laminate flooring(2019), a gas fireplace and dual exterior French doors. The right set of exterior doors lead directly to a fenced area while the left set leads to a scenic patio perfect for entertaining and overlooking the spacious backyard. This downstairs/finished basement area has direct exterior access from the driveway through to the family room, the laundry room, and a renovated (2020) full bathroom and a generously spaced 13'x12' bedroom! On the top level you will find another renovated (2020) full bathroom, the primary bedroom and two additional bedrooms. The dual zone HVAC w/ furnace replaced 2018, whole house natural gas generator and new electrical panel in 2020 are just the beginning so schedule your showing today!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

9002 Coralberry Pl, Henrico, VA 23229

Wow! Come check this one out! Beautiful unit on an interior prime cul-de-sac lot. Highly sought after Mooreland Commons Condo with first floor and second floor Owners suites. 3 Full ceramic baths. Entire unit has been freshly painted, new carpeting installed, hardwood flooring, new kitchen flooring installed. Gorgeous kitchen with granite and upgraded cabinetry. Lots of upgraded storage place, shelving and custom closets. Huge 2 car finished garage. This property is turnkey and will be very popular. Come see.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

500 W Washington St, Henrico, VA 23075

This brick rancher with a full basement is a Great opportunity for investors !! This 3 bedroom 1 and a half bathroom home has great potential with some TLC! Hardwood floors throughout, New vinyl windows, roof 12 years old, Hot water heater, and heat pump 10 years old. The eat-in kitchen is spacious. The backyard is fenced in. Property BEING SOLD AS-IS. NO KNOWN DEFECTS.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

2829 E Waterford Way, Henrico, VA 23233

Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story with a one car attached garage, two level deck and huge fenced back yard. Features include two new Heat Pumps in 2018, one year old water heater, and replacement windows. Brick fireplace has gas logs fueled by a propane tank. Spacious eat-in kitchen has granite countertops, backsplash and under cabinet lighting. The Great Room and Dining Room have brand new carpet over hardwood floors. Extras are a walk-up attic, deep pantry, plantation shutters in the Great Room and paved driveway. Showings start Friday, June 25.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

4502 Spring Moss Cir, Henrico, VA 23060

Welcome to this turn key townhome with an OPEN floorplan! Neutral wall colors, neutral flooring and Plantation style blinds throughout are just a few things that make this home move in ready! The dining room greets you with a gorgeous new chandelier and leads to the REMODELED kitchen (2016) which offers granite countertops and stainless appliances incl. smooth top stove, built in microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator. The kitchen also has a pantry, recessed lighting, newer vinyl flooring, new pendant in the eat in area & opens to the additional living spaces. The light flows in from the transom windows in the sunroom & family room w/ fp. A powder room completes the 1st level. The second level features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and the laundry room. The primary bedroom shows beautifully w/ a tray ceiling adorned by crown molding. There is not a lack of closet space in this primary suite which has two walk in closets. The primary bath has a garden tub, shower and double vanities. Additional features incl. a lovely view of common area with gazebo, a garage, private fenced rear yard, pull down attic, 2019 HVAC system, community pool and clubhouse and plenty of parking!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

13221 Autumn Chase Pl, Henrico, VA 23233

Do not wait! This beautiful, transitional house is it! Everything from location to recent upgrades. This home features 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2-car attached garage in Autumn Chase at Wellesley. Wellesley has a lake, playgrounds, walking paths, tennis courts, basketball courts, club house with gym and pools all near shopping, restaurants, groceries, and so much more. All new windows, new driveway, new stainless-steel appliances, and 9-foot ceilings. Hardwood flooring throughout the first floor living space and crown molding. PLUS, a well-manicured yard on a corner lot with mature trees. The only thing this house needs to become a home, is you! Make your appointment today.
Glen Allen, VARichmond.com

5121 Chelsea Brook Ln, Henrico, VA 23060

Welcome to your new home! This beautiful cape cod is located in the highly sought after Crystal Creek neighborhood in the heart of Glen Allen. As you enter the home you are greeted by a beautiful living room with hardwood floors and cozy fireplace. The hardwood floors carry into the kitchen featuring a gas stove and double oven, as well as granite countertops. The first floor also features two spacious bedrooms, and updated full bath and laundry room. As you head upstairs you are greeted by another updated full bathroom and two extremely spacious bedrooms with lots of natural light. Home features: dimensional roof (2019), HVAC (2016), Trane furnace (2012).