It's been over a year since the COVID-19 pandemic shut the whole world down, and one of the public entities that has worked very hard to keep El Pasoans as safe as they can is the El Paso Catholic Diocese. From the beginning of the pandemic, the Diocese has been very strict, some have said too strict, about their safety protocols. When the pandemic hit, the Diocese almost immediately stopped allowing the public to go to Sunday Mass. They also put a moratorium on funerals, weddings, and baptismal Masses.