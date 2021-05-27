In The Post 5-26-2021

As his 55-year broadcasting career reaches its end, Marv Albert was gifted with the Larry O’Brien trophy by Reggie Miller. The Eastern Conference Finals is set to be a special one. Not only is it due to the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks vying for their first NBA Finals appearance in decades, but it will be the final series legendary broadcaster Marv Albert calls before he officially retires after 55 years. Given this will be the last time calling a game from the sidelines, broadcast partner Reggie Miller decided to give him an awesome present.