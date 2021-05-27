Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

In The Post 5-26-2021

975thefanatic.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleDevon Givens reacts to the Sixers 120-95 win over the Washington Wizards, giving the Sixers a 2-0 series lead!

975thefanatic.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#The Washington Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAitsgame7.com

Girl Who Hooked Up With 7 Suns Players Speaks Out

An Instagram model who famously claimed to have hooked up with seven Phoenix Suns players in one night is back. On Sunday, Phoenix clinched a berth in the Western Conference Finals following a sweep of the Denver Nuggets. Shortly thereafter, a surprising figure stepped forward. Aliza Jane A.K.A Ayyejae went...
NBAprosportsextra.com

Utah Jazz Legend Found Dead; Russell Westbrook Has Strong Words About Washington Wizards Head Coach Scott Brooks!

It is never easy to report on the death of a professional athlete. Late last week, it was announced we had another professional athlete lose his life. Mark Eaton, a former NBA star who played with the Utah Jazz, has passed away. He was 64. According to a local CBS affiliate in Summit County, UT, Eaton left his home to take a bike ride around 8 p.m. local time on Friday evening, but never returned.
NBAsportsworldnews.com

2021 NBA Playoffs: Hawks Stun Sixers with 26-point rally in Game 5

Tags:2021 NBA Playoffs, NBA Playoffs, atlanta hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers Game 5. No one saw that coming. The Atlanta Hawks pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in NBA playoff history, beating the Philadelphia Sixers 109-106 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals Wednesday night. Trae Young and the rest of the Hawks played the game of their lives in front of a stunned crowd at Wells Fargo Center to grab a commanding 3-2 lead over the Sixers in their best-of-seven series.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Reggie Miller gifts NBA broadcaster Marv Albert with Larry O’Brien Trophy (Video)

As his 55-year broadcasting career reaches its end, Marv Albert was gifted with the Larry O’Brien trophy by Reggie Miller. The Eastern Conference Finals is set to be a special one. Not only is it due to the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks vying for their first NBA Finals appearance in decades, but it will be the final series legendary broadcaster Marv Albert calls before he officially retires after 55 years. Given this will be the last time calling a game from the sidelines, broadcast partner Reggie Miller decided to give him an awesome present.
Mayfield, KYmayfield-messenger.com

Mayfield Post 26 finishes weekend with 2-2 record

Following an opening weekend in which they went 2-2, Mayfield American Legion Post 26 has two problems to address going forward, errors and free passes. Post 26 hurt themselves more than they helped in their quarterfinal matchup with Imperial (MO) Post 283 on Sunday morning at Johnny Reagan Field. A...
Mayfield, KYmayfield-messenger.com

Post 26 splits doubleheader at Carrier Mills

Over the weekend, Mayfield American Legion Post 26 battled the early summer heat and posted a 2-2 record in their annual American Pride and Freedom tournament. With the temperature knocked down a few degrees and rain chances nonexistent, the boys returned to the diamond for a road test against Carrier Mills (IL) on Tuesday night.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Raptors have Interviewed Tennessee's Keon Johnson

If any player is going to make a massive jump up NBA draft boards following the combine it's only fitting that it's Tennesee's Keon Johnson. Coming into the combine Johnson was viewed as a top-10 player with some high-end potential, according to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo. The 6-foot-5 freshman averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists last season with some very pedestrian shooting numbers. But following his record-breaking 48-inch vertical leap at the combine, he's certainly attracting a closer look and the Toronto Raptors are one of the teams he's interviewed with.
NBAsaturdaytradition.com

NBA Draft: Where CBS Sports believes Michigan's Wagner, Illinois' Dosunmu will land

We officially know the selection order for the lottery of the 2021 NBA Draft. Tuesday night, the NBA Draft lottery was held and the Detroit Pistons will have the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft. The Houston Rockets will have the No. 2 pick, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be selecting No. 3 and the Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic will have the No. 4 and No. 5 spots.
NBAthefocus.news

Twitter: Tristan Thompson and Nia Long memes flourish after Ime Udoka made head coach

It has just been announced Brooklyn Nets’ assistant coach Ime Udoka is going to take over as head coach at the Celtics. Fans have also just discovered he is engaged to actress Nia Long, and that Celtics centre-forward Tristan Thompson has just split up with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Khloe Kardashian. Fans have been gushing about how beautiful Long is but also joking she may be a distraction for bachelor Tristan Thompson. Cue hilarious Twitter memes.
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

Ayo Dosunmu Is a Two-Way Contributor and Ideal Fit in New York

Ayo Dosunmu, a guard from Illinois, has the intensity and skills that would benefit The Knicks. He could help New York on both sides of the ball. Quamdeen “Ayo” Dosunmu’s basketball journey began at Chicago’s Westinghouse College Prep, where he made an immediate impact as a freshman, leading his team to a conference championship. Dosunmu then went on to Morgan Park High School in Chi-Town and led his team to state championships in his junior and senior year, per Illini Men’s Basketball.
NBAPosted by
AllTrojans

Report: Detroit Pistons Interested in USC's Evan Mobley

If you thought Cade Cunningham [Oklahoma State] was a lock to go No. 1 in the 2021 NBA Draft, think again. According to league sources close to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo, Evan Mobley [USC] and Jalen Green, are being seriously considered by the Detroit Pistons. "At the moment, Detroit’s decision...
NBAESPN

Kawhi Leonard is nowhere on court, everywhere else for LA

LOS ANGELES -- — The Los Angeles Clippers don’t have injured Kawhi Leonard on the court. He’s everywhere else, though. In the halftime locker room, texting, on the phone, watching from above the floor, all the while analyzing and suggesting ways for his team to get past the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals.
NBAchatsports.com

Washington Wizards: Did Scott Brooks and the Wizards break Ben Simmons?

Washington Wizards Scott Brooks. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports. Scott Brooks’s time in D.C. is officially over. What the Washington Wizards got out of him was five years of promise, misfortune, and outright underachievement. His final record as head coach was 183-207. Parting ways was the right decision. I’ve...
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Report: Cade Cunningham Not a Lock for Detroit at No. 1

For months it's seemed as though Cade Cunningham would be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft regardless of who won the selection. The 19-year-old star has been at the top of almost every mock draft since he first set foot on the court at Oklahoma State. But the Detroit Pistons aren't going to make it that easy. They're reportedly going to take their time to make a decision and Cunningham is certainly not a lock for the top selection, according to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Responds To LeBron James Saying He’s Not “The GOAT”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a lot to say during his appearance on HBO’s The Shop. One of the topics he discussed was whether football players can be included in the conversation for greatest athlete of all time. The reason that question came up is because LeBron James...