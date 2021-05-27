In The Post 5-26-2021

If any player is going to make a massive jump up NBA draft boards following the combine it's only fitting that it's Tennesee's Keon Johnson. Coming into the combine Johnson was viewed as a top-10 player with some high-end potential, according to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo. The 6-foot-5 freshman averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists last season with some very pedestrian shooting numbers. But following his record-breaking 48-inch vertical leap at the combine, he's certainly attracting a closer look and the Toronto Raptors are one of the teams he's interviewed with.