Beware of bogus scientific consensus

BioLogos has written a curriculum named “Integrate” and has been republishing articles on their website in support of and in defense of it. An article in this series asked the question, “Should Christians Trust Scientific Experts?”.1 It was thought provoking and had some good practical points but missed the mark widely in the area of worldviews and presuppositions. The author, Dr. Josh Reeves, also too readily accepts scientific consensus as a measure of reliability when it is well known that scientific consensus changes frequently in almost every field and that many of the greatest scientific achievements have been produced by the “mavericks” who did not accept the status quo.