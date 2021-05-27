Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Sound Off

By Editorials
newsitem.com
 30 days ago

In the George Floyd memorial gathering, I saw an activist saying we not only have to hold the police accountable, we have to hold the legislators responsible as well. How about holding the people who fight against the police responsible?

www.newsitem.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
SocietyKokomo Tribune

Sound off: Celebrate Pride Month by protecting all people

Cigarette smoking in the United States is responsible for 480,000 deaths per year, and certain populations are more likely to smoke than others. One marginalized population especially at risk is the LGBTQ+ community. LGBTQ+ individuals often have risk factors for smoking that include daily stress related to prejudice and stigma that they may face.
RelationshipsKokomo Tribune

Sound off: What are we teaching our children?

The aliens have finally landed. They set up their camp at a golf resort in Florida. The followers visit the resort to take in the "Big Lie" and get their picture taken with the king and the gold statue. The want to be autocrat has spread over 30,000 lies and misinformation is their king.
North Attleborough, MASun Chronicle

North parents sound off on masks, 'critical race theory'

NORTH ATTLEBORO — The state Department of Education is “just a schoolyard bully” when it comes to mask mandates. That was the assessment of one local parent who went before the school committee this week. Gregory St. Lawrence, who is also one of the town’s representatives on the Tri-County Regional...
AnimalsWinchester Star

Letter to the editor: Sounding off about Miri's case

Ninety days and a $250 fine?? Really, that is so sad. Those people walked away with a slap on their wrist. Unbelievable. I have seen and written many letters to the paper on this issue. For this to go on for so and no one noticed, not even the people buying the puppies?
Congress & CourtsKokomo Tribune

Sound off: Legislators should support meat research

I imagine Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun, like most politicians, say they care about animal welfare. An easy way to prove it is to support federal funding for cultured-meat research. For readers who don’t know, cultured meat is grown from cells, without slaughter. Nothing would do more to reduce animal suffering and death than advancement of this field.
Charlotte County, FLyoursun.com

LETTER: Can state government enact retroactive laws?

I am a Republican and served as a Charlotte County commissioner from November 1984 to November 1988 and did not run for reelection. Dr. Paul Monroe, who was chairman at the time, suggested we establish impact fees that would affect new homes being built in the county. We were one of the first to establish this fee.
New Jersey StateStar Courier

Carol Blake Gerrond: Faceless?

Who benefits from this? Is there presently a concerted effort to take away individuality, to turn us into a nation of faceless drubs with no defining characteristics, no past accomplishments, not even any gender? (Well, of course, these efforts don’t apply to the Ones Who Will Run This Show—they have to guide us to this blissful condition, you know, and so must have identity.)
Africanewspotng.com

Gumi and The Case for Bandits By Olusegun Adeniyi

“These are the people the federal government is being encouraged to ‘engage’, simply because the Nigerian State has become too weak to enforce law and order. The bandits on whose behalf Gumi is negotiating are violent men who have turned women to widows, children to orphans and displaced hundreds of thousands of our people from their communities. Yet, with this idea that they be appeased, we are unwittingly adopting a criminal code in which individuals can terrorize without consequence and be rewarded for visiting their violence on innocent citizens.”
Kendallville, INEvening Star

God makes us beautiful

Last summer Marilyn Ott and her husband Al were visiting their granddaughter Jennifer McCoy Johnson and her family. They had been working outside for hours and were a real mess. Their great-grandson Landon Johnson was sitting on Marilyn’s lap when he looked up at her and said, “Nana, you are ugly.” She said, “What?” He repeated, “You are ugly.” Of course, his mother was so embarrassed. A few weeks later Marilyn and Al visited again. This time, Landon said, “Nana, you are beautiful. How do you do your hair like that? You are beautiful.” He added, “My momma said to say that.” Marilyn replied, “Well, Landon, this is how Jesus made me.” He looked at her for a moment and said “OLD?” Marilyn told Jennifer to write the conversation down in his baby book because she was not offended at all. — Marilyn Ott of LaGrange.
Immigrationbsf.church

THE TRUTH ABOUT THE TRUTH

One of the first casualties of any political discourse seems to be the truth. Every interest group claims to speak the truth. Some view truth as a flexible concept, malleable by the feelings of individuals. Others view truth as unchangeable, immutable, and absolute. Still others believe that truth is whatever they want it to be, unfettered by evidence to the contrary.
Educationyoursun.com

LETTER: Why all the noise about discrimination?

Why are we exposed these days to so much special news for some 13% of our population?. In a free society such as ours, it is beholden on the individual to strive for success or lie idle and wait for handouts. Many of all races in our country have made a good life for themselves through their hard work. Many people outside our country see this and stand in line to become citizens.
Religionjhkim.work

It’s All About Jesus

“Therefore, go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you” (Matthew 28:19-20). There’s a story among church circles that in the 1890’s there was a small...
Healthnewsthump.com

Hancockery, the mystery cad – by TS Eliot

Hancockery’s the Health Secret’ry, he’s called the hopeless twat. For he’s the useless Minster who ladies can call Matt. He’s the bafflement of medicos, the nursing college’s despair. For when they call the Dept of Health, Hancockery is there!. Hancockery, Hancockery, there’s no one like Hancockery. For he’s the one...
Lawrence, KSLJWORLD

Letter to the editor: You call this propaganda?

This stuff about teaching “critical race theory” is alike to banning likenesses of Muhammad. What I draw becomes Muhammad only when I say so. Whatever we call it, is it propaganda to teach a social theory that infers American institutions have engaged in systemic racial prejudice? Only if history can be studied without interpretation. If you don’t like my theory, tell me why I’m wrong –dispute my facts.
ReligionJournal Review

Americans Bless God

How often have you heard, “God Bless America?”. This is a prayer we should all pray. Many of you will remember the wonderful lady Kate Smith, who made famous the song, “God Bless America,” written by Irving Berlin. Read the lyrics again. “God, bless America, land that we love. Stand...
PetsTODAY.com

Untrained pandemic pups present dilemma for Americans

A few weeks ago, Jeffrey Davis decided his son’s dog is no longer welcome in his home. It’s not that the Utah resident doesn’t love dogs — he does. His yellow Lab, Cosmo, is a loyal running buddy and beloved family pet. But about six months into the pandemic, his...
Bloomington, INHerald Times

Letter: Comic was in poor taste

I thought the Sunday, June 20, Zack Hill comic was reprehensible. It depicted the use of Jim Crow-era segregated drinking fountains, determined by whether someone is vaccinated or not. To equate the struggle of Black people, enslaved, chained and dragged to this continent against their will, to the inconvenience experienced...
ReligionWeatherford Democrat

CARTER: Standing by in helpless love

Of all our feelings, there is none more disturbing than helplessness — especially when it involves the plight of someone we care about or love. It takes real courage just to be there!. The most poignant picture of helpless love in the Bible was painted by John in only 10...
ReligionMarshall News Messenger

Seth Buckner: The old Bible

How important is the Bible? Something so incredibly valuable can never be assigned a dollar amount. Romans 15:4 states, “For whatsoever things were written aforetime were written for our learning, that we through patience and comfort of the scriptures might have hope.” Do you believe this? How often do you spend time exploring the pages of your Bible? Many years ago, when this writer was a teenager, he penned the words to the following poem called “The Old Bible.”