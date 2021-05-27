Last summer Marilyn Ott and her husband Al were visiting their granddaughter Jennifer McCoy Johnson and her family. They had been working outside for hours and were a real mess. Their great-grandson Landon Johnson was sitting on Marilyn’s lap when he looked up at her and said, “Nana, you are ugly.” She said, “What?” He repeated, “You are ugly.” Of course, his mother was so embarrassed. A few weeks later Marilyn and Al visited again. This time, Landon said, “Nana, you are beautiful. How do you do your hair like that? You are beautiful.” He added, “My momma said to say that.” Marilyn replied, “Well, Landon, this is how Jesus made me.” He looked at her for a moment and said “OLD?” Marilyn told Jennifer to write the conversation down in his baby book because she was not offended at all. — Marilyn Ott of LaGrange.