The Iowa Cubs scored five runs in the first inning and six in the fourth en route to a 12-2 rout of the St. Paul Saints on Thursday at CHS Field. The fans in an announced crowd of 5,187 who stayed until the ninth saw the first triple play in Saints franchise history. With the bases loaded, Saints third baseman Daniel Descalso dropped a line drive, then threw home for the first out. Catcher Tomas Telis then threw back to third, covered by shortstop J.T. Riddle, for the second out, and Riddle threw to second baseman Drew Maggi for the final out.