5 things to know from the WooSox' 6-0 loss Wednesday night at Lehigh Valley

Worcester allowed six runs in the fourth inning and the bats never got started as the WooSox were one-hit in a 6-0 loss to Lehigh Valley on Wednesday night. Worcester (11-9) couldn't solve IronPigs starter Cristopher Sánchez, who struck out eight and walked one over 5 1/3 inning. Lehigh Valley (13-7) relievers Bran Mitchell and JD Hammer continued to shut down the WooSox' bats until Worcester's Michael Chavis broke up the no-hitter off Jeff Singer in the ninth inning.