Worcester, MA

5 things to know from the WooSox' 6-0 loss Wednesday night at Lehigh Valley

telegram.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorcester allowed six runs in the fourth inning and the bats never got started as the WooSox were one-hit in a 6-0 loss to Lehigh Valley on Wednesday night. Worcester (11-9) couldn't solve IronPigs starter Cristopher Sánchez, who struck out eight and walked one over 5 1/3 inning. Lehigh Valley (13-7) relievers Bran Mitchell and JD Hammer continued to shut down the WooSox' bats until Worcester's Michael Chavis broke up the no-hitter off Jeff Singer in the ninth inning.

www.telegram.com
