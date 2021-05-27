Looking Backward May 27

Refined & stately home in Crestwood, one of Washington DC's premier and highly sought-after neighborhoods. Nearly 5000sf of living space on four finished levels, including six bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. A gracious foyer welcomes you home and leads to an expansive dining room with seating enough for 12 and a living room with wood-burning fireplace. Through the living room is a den for quiet time with a good book or bingeing your favorite Netflix series. The eat-in kitchen is well appointed with everything an accomplished home chef could need. You have access from the kitchen to the huge exterior patio and large, fenced yard and garden, which is perfect for entertaining or playtime. Five bedrooms and three full baths are on the upper levels, as well as a lovely home office overlooking treetops. The home's lower level has a sixth bedroom and another full bath, which are perfect for a nanny or in-laws. Well cared for and maintained, the home features new windows, new home & garage roofs, newer dual-zone HVAC systems, new insulation in the attic, and a french drain with two sump pumps and back-up generator. Lighting and fixtures have also been updated. Welcome home! OFFER DEADLINE: Tuesday, June 29 @5pm EST.