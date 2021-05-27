Cancel
Looking Backward May 27

 2021-05-27

May 27, 2011: The grand opening of the downtown Watertown Family YMCA’s Health Seeker Center was celebrated at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. After about four months of construction, the $1 million renovation is open for community use. The facility features a two-level cardiovascular center overlooking Public Square, with additional meeting rooms for one-on-one instruction.

