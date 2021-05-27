Carnivals? They're on for 2021.

While 2020 was a bust for local volunteer fire companies that hold carnivals, 2021 has been a bit of a roller coaster ride for organizers as they try to navigate whatever the “current” COVID-19 restrictions might be and weigh financial risk vs. benefit of taking a chance on saying the carnival ... “It’s on!”

For the Mount Airy 4 County Lions Club, it’s on June 7 to 12 at the Mount Airy Carnival Grounds. “We’re putting this together pretty quick,” said Tanya Miller, carnival chairwoman. She said there were some doubts, but the club decided to forge ahead with the carnival about mid-March. Typically, planning starts around September for the following year.

Rosedale Attractions will allow more space between ride and game setups at the carnival in Mount Airy, and there will be hand sanitizing and washing stations throughout the grounds.

“It’s a gamble,” she said, noting that so far, they have only one community sponsor and would welcome more. Live entertainment will be limited to Thursday through Saturday with Reed and Son Services in Mount Airy sponsoring the Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band Brickyard Road on Saturday. The other two nights’ music will be announced at a later date.

The carnivals are major fundraisers for the volunteer fire and rescue companies, along with hosting dinners and bingo, renting event halls to the public and hosting other activities. With those revenue sources locked down in 2020, it was estimated by the county’s Division of Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services that losses could top $1.5 million for the companies. Frederick County, through funds from a federal CARES Act grant, allocated more than $1 million to assist volunteer fire and rescue companies with some operational expenses.

Some volunteer companies got creative with their fundraisers, such as drive-through dinners, online raffles and food truck days.

Smithsburg Volunteer Fire Co. held a successful mail-in fund drive, as well as online raffles. Its carnival is canceled for 2021, but the company hopes to resume it in 2022.

Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department ended their annual carnival a few years ago, said Chip Jewell, president. Instead, the LVFD began hosting smaller community events, such as the golf tournament fundraiser coming up on June 4 and the popular sportsman’s raffle and dinner in September. He said they are considering other revenue producing options for later this year.

Urbana Volunteer Fire Department held drive-through dinner nights in the fall and winter. “We did well,” said Donna Houck, a volunteer, member of the Auxiliary and carnival chairwoman.

Houck said the board will make a decision on its carnival at its meeting in early June.

Middletown Volunteer Fire Co., too, is still undecided, but nothing is planned at this time.

The Thurmont Ambulance Co. will host its carnival at the Thurmont Event Complex June 1 to 5, with nightly entertainment, rides, games and buffet dinners.

Walkersville Volunteer Fire Co. recently announced that their 81st annual carnival is on, scheduled for July 5 to 10, with food, games, rides and entertainment, and fireworks on July 9.

The Guardian Hose Co.’s Thurmont Firemen’s Carnival returns July 6 to 10, with rides and amusements, but there will be no parade.

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is planning its annual carnival for July 26 to 31, with rides, entertainment, food service and nightly entertainment.

Volunteer fire companies in Boonsboro, Union Bridge, New Windsor, Carroll Manor, Taneytown, Harney, Manchester, Mount Airy and Rocky Ridge, as well as the Burkittsville Ruritan Club, have also canceled carnivals for 2021. Winfield Community Fire Co. will make its decision soon.

For updates and other fundraising opportunities, visit the fire company’s website or Facebook page.