Mark Miller, Administrator, Office of Public Information, 410-313-2022. ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Today, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball provided an update on the equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in Howard County and emphasized a focus on getting vaccine to younger residents moving forward. To date, 75.4% of residents 16 and over have received a first dose and 58.3% of those 16 and over are fully vaccinated. Last night, Ball announced Howard County will align with the Governor’s latest recommendations to open outdoor entertainment, sports venues, indoor entertainment, and all indoor and outdoor dining 100% this Saturday, May 15. All residents are still required to wear masks in public indoor settings. Photos of the event can be found here.