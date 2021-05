The Irish whiskey sector has been among the fastest-growing categories in the American spirits market over the past decade, and had been on track to surpass 5 million cases in the U.S. for the first time ever in 2020. But the pandemic had a significant impact on the category, as last year’s off-premise gains weren’t enough to overcome on-premise losses, with total depletions slipping 0.5% to 4.6 million 9-liter cases, according to Impact Databank. The U.S. is still the largest market for Irish whiskey in the world with 40% share of global volume, and it accounted for 57% of all export shipments on a value basis, at $313.9 million in 2020.