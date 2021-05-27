Anti-GMO groups rush to block EU farmer access to gene-edited crops in the name of sustainable farming

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Anti-GMO advocacy groups are public relations experts. Their objective — denying farmers access to sustainable technologies as part of a broader, radical environmental agenda — would win little public support if accurately presented, but they’ve learned to couch their ideology in terms that resonate. When they take donations from organic lobbying groups to promote GMO labels, they say they’re only “exposing what the food industry doesn’t want you to know.” When they agitate to ban glyphosate, a weedkiller nearly every expert says is safe, they claim they’re protecting the public from a dangerous chemical the EPA refuses to take off the market.