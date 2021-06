This article is free, but to access more of our content, you can sign up for a no strings attached 28-day free trial here. Financial institutions with more than $70tn in assets have pledged to achieve Net Zero portfolios and loan books by 2050, including meeting ambitious interim 2030 targets. These targets are an opportunity to mobilise capital for the Net Zero carbon transition. However, many metrics and methodologies used to track alignment with climate goals only focus on portfolio holdings, for example, the percentage of companies held with Net Zero targets or defined as green under a given taxonomy. Simpler metrics such as portfolio carbon-intensity are also used.