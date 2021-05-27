Cancel
Wuhan lab leak or wet market outbreak? Biden calls for US intelligence agencies to ‘redouble’ investigative efforts into COVID origins

geneticliteracyproject.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. President Biden ordered a U.S. intelligence inquiry into the origins of Covid-19, following renewed scrutiny on the possibility that the outbreak of the virus might have started with a laboratory leak in China.

geneticliteracyproject.org
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: The US investigation into COVID-19 origins

WASHINGTON (AP) — Once dismissed by most public health experts and government officials, the hypothesis that COVID-19 leaked accidentally from a Chinese lab is now receiving scrutiny under a new U.S. investigation. Experts say the 90-day review ordered on May 26 by President Joe Biden will push American intelligence agencies...
POTUSTelegraph

US report 'found that Covid may have leaked from Wuhan lab'

A report on the origins of Covid-19 by a US government national laboratory concluded that the hypothesis claiming the virus leaked from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is plausible and deserves further investigation, according to a report. The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory...
POTUSNew York Post

Those who suppressed the lab-leak COVID theory need to be investigated

Every day, it seems, the evidence suggesting COVID-19 leaked from a Chinese lab grows. Except much of this evidence was apparent almost from the pandemic’s beginning. It’s outrageous that all discussion of it was successfully suppressed for more than a year — by those who stood to benefit from misleading the public.
POTUSNew York Post

Secret US report from May 2020 said COVID-19 lab leak was plausible

A classified report from a top US government laboratory on the origins of the coronavirus concluded in May 2020 that the theory that the virus leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China, should be investigated further, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday. The study from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory,...
POTUSWashington Times

Former Trump aides want Beijing punished for pandemic

China‘s government is continuing to stonewall the international community by hiding details and information related to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by a group of former Trump administration officials. In response, the ex-officials are urging that sanctions be imposed on China and say Congress should pass legislation to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Lawrence Livermore report finds Wuhan lab leak theory plausible

A study prepared last year by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory reportedly found that the theory that COVID-19 originated from a Chinese lab in Wuhan was plausible and warranted further investigation from health officials. The Wall Street Journal, which spoke with people familiar with the classified document, reported that the...
Public HealthSun-Journal

China could pay if nations come to believe the virus leaked from a lab

On Feb. 9, when a World Health Organization team pronounced it “extremely unlikely” that the novel coronavirus escaped from a lab, few could have guessed how much traction the lab-leak hypothesis would gain in just a few months. Today, however, governments, scientists and news organizations are treating the possibility of a lab leak as entirely credible — alongside the competing idea that the virus was transmitted naturally via an infected animal. On May 26, for instance, President Joe Biden asked U.S. intelligence agencies to step up efforts to investigate the virus’s origins and produce a report that could “bring us closer to a definitive conclusion” as to which theory is correct. Even the director general of WHO has suggested that his research team’s conclusion may have been too hasty, given the limited access it had to Chinese facilities.
POTUSThe Hill

WHO adviser accuses China of 'massive' and still-active COVID-19 cover-up

An advisory board member for the World Health Organization voiced his concern Monday that the Chinese government is engaged in a “massive cover-up” regarding the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. Jamie Metzl is a prominent advocate of the lab leak theory that claims that COVID-19 accidentally leaked from a lab...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden's global vaccination push must not ignore Americans abroad

There was much to applaud in the White House announcement of plans to share at least 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses globally by the end of June. One important, vulnerable group that was sadly ignored but should be part of any comprehensive framework was Americans abroad. Too often forgotten —...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

China State Media Calls Wuhan Lab Leak Theory 'Pathetic Story'

China's Global Times tabloid claimed a U.S. national laboratory report cited in an article by the Wall Street Journal offers no new evidence regarding the origins of COVID, describing the study as a "pathetic story." The nationalistic newspaper published a short rebuttal on its website on Tuesday, in the hours...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden needs to make China pay for its actions over COVID

President Joe Biden flies across the pond Wednesday to meet European leaders. He says the goal is to “deliver real results” on critical issues such as climate change and cybersecurity. Yet the president is ducking the most important issue: the cause of the pandemic. Biden should be marshaling allies to...
Public Healthbirminghamnews.net

COVID-19: Chinese virologist says Fauci emails prove

Washington [US], June 5 (ANI): A Chinese virologist, who was among the first to suggest the COVID-19 virus leaked from a Wuhan lab, said that US top coronavirus advisor Anthony Fauci's emails prove that she was right all along. A trove of Fauci's emails covering the onset of the coronavirus...